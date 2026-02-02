What’s happening | Black History Month, new art exhibits, Lunar New Year and more

Mr. Flower Fantastic will have an exhibit running at The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

Craft Corner: Black History Month Button Making

Friday, Feb. 6, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Morrisania Library, 610 E. 169 St.

Free

Children are invited to unleash their creativity as they design and create their own custom buttons inspired by Black history, culture and influential figures. We’ll provide all the materials and offer suggestions for themes, symbols and inspiring quotes by highlighting some of the wonderful books in our collection written and illustrated by Black creators. This hands-on program encourages children to learn about and express pride in the rich heritage of Black communities, resulting in a wearable piece of art they can take home. No prior crafting experience is needed—just a desire to learn, create and share! Ages 3-12.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/02/06/craft-corner-black-history-month-button-making.

The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle

Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$12-25

Step into a dazzling floral dreamscape at The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle. A visionary designer and New York native, Mr. Flower Fantastic transforms NYBG’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory into a breathtaking orchid tribute to the spirit, style and skyline of our beloved metropolis, NYC. Known for blending floristry with pop art, street culture and fine art, as evidenced by collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton, Adidas and Netflix, his installations at NYBG will be as monumental and awe-inspiring as the Big Apple itself.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/the-orchid-show-mr-flower-fantastics-concrete-jungle/.

Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Horse

Sunday, Feb. 8, 3-4 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$19+

Gallop into 2026 with a spectacular family celebration featuring graceful Chinese dances, world premieres and vibrant live music – all evoking the Horse’s spirit of speed, strength, passion and freedom.

For more information, visit hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts/.

Valentine’s Day Candles Workshop in the Bronx: Couples, Families, Friends

Monday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m.

The Art Escape, 861 Gerard Ave.

$49.87

Looking for things to do for Valentine’s Day in the Bronx? Join Regal Candle Bar x The Art Escape for a cozy, hands-on Valentine’s Day Candle-Making Workshop for couples, families, friends and solo guests. Create your own custom-scented candle, design a personalized label and package your candle to take home — all in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere focused on creativity, self-care and connection.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-candles-workshop-in-the-bronx-couples-families-friends-tickets-1981475133464.

Valentine’s Day Coffee and Canvas

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 12-3 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

Adults are invited to Williamsbridge Oval for a paint-and-sip event. Come out and enjoy an evening of painting, music and relaxation. Participants will be painting from pre-selected still life subjects. Supplies will be provided, and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/02/10/valentines-day-coffee-and-canvas.

Opening Reception of The Painted Word: Text, Gesture and Expression

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 5-8 p.m.

Lehman College Art Gallery, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Join us for the Opening Reception of The Painted Word: Text, Gesture and Expression in Contemporary Art. How do you paint a word? Words parade across pages and anchor bytes in a barrage of media. Words can be romantic – ‘I love you,’ or stand-ins for feelings that must out-‘I will miss you, ‘til we meet again’. The Painted Word, Lehman Art Gallery’s first exhibition in 2026, brings together 36 contemporary artists who show us our powerful words and push the boundaries of written language through the physical act of painting.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-the-painted-word-text-gesture-and-expression-tickets-1977957849172.

Sweet Juices Valentine Mixology Session at Mott Haven Spirits

Thursday, Feb. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Mott Haven Spirits, 414 Gerard Ave.

$39.19

Get ready for a fun and flirty night in person! Join us for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day Mixology Session where you’ll learn to craft delicious cocktails using Sweet Juices and Mott Haven Spirits. Perfect for date night or hanging with friends—sip, mix and vibe in a relaxed, hands-on setting. Don’t miss this chance to shake up your evening with great drinks and good company!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/sweet-juices-valentine-mixology-session-at-mott-haven-spirits-tickets-1980282252525.