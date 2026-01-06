Tickets now on sale for ‘The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle’ at New York Botanical Garden

Mr. Flower Fantastic will have an exhibit running at The Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.

The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) announced that tickets are now on sale for its 23rd annual celebration of all things orchids, “The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle.”

Running from Feb. 7 to April 26, the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at NYBG will be transformed into a breathtaking orchid tribute to the spirit, style and streetscape of New York City.

Colorful orchids will be artistically merged with the cityscape, creating a beautiful tribute to New York City’s resilience, energy and creativity. The architectural installations from the exhibit evoke familiar urban scenes reimagined in vibrant floral forms. The bold color palettes and textures capture the rhythm and diversity the life in the city. Flowers, sculpture and pop culture are all combined in the exhibit.

The dazzling floral dreamscape will be put together by New York City native and visionary designer Mr. Flower Fantastic (MFF), who has built a strong reputation for his ability to blend floristry with popular art and street culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with several notable brands, including Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Adidas.

Mr. Flower Fantastic wears a mask and gloves to protect himself from his flower allergy, allowing for him to remain anonymous for practical reasons and to focus attention on his flower creations rather than himself. The Orchard Show will mark his first solo exhibition at an institution where he is able to expand beyond individual floral sculptures, creating an entire world for visitors to explore.

Visitors who immerse themselves in the thousands of flowers will also learn about orchids in the wild and the New York Botanical Garden’s ongoing worldwide research and conservation of the flower. New species of orchids are still being discovered to this day.

Beginning on March 21, the New York Botanical Garden will be hosting Orchid Nights on select dates. These botanical block parties will offer picture-perfect outings for those 21 years of age and over. There will be music and dancing, cash bars and food available for purchase.

Those interested in buying tickets and learning more about the Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle and Orchid Nights can go to nybg.org.