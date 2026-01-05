What’s happening | A food crawl, Shabbat, poetry and more

A special food crawl will be taking place along Arthur Avenue, which features plenty of Italian restaurants, like Arthur Cantina Wine and Liquor.

From Hidden to Seen: Shabbat Weekend of Recovery and Awakening

Friday, Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m.

Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, 3700 Henry Hudson Pkwy. E.

$40.25

This Shabbat, we gather to honor the courage it takes to begin again — to be seen, to see each other and to believe that liberation starts right where we are. Join us for an evening of song, nourishment and connection, followed by an immersive Saturday retreat of reflection and renewal. What to Expect: Opening circle and community welcome, Kiddush and Motzi before the meal, Kosher Shabbat dinner served at HIC, with support from Riverdale Y spiritual leaders and Guided conversation and song circle niggun style.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/from-hidden-to-seen-shabbat-weekend-of-recovery-and-awakening-tickets-1965601489969.

The Secret Eats of Arthur Avenue Food Crawl: The Bronx’s Little Italy

Saturday, Jan. 10, 10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Nabila Inc News Stand, 413 E. Fordham Rd.

$75.85

Join New York Adventure Club as we explore and taste our way through the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont, a close-knit neighborhood dating back centuries that’s home to dozens of eateries showcasing the authentic tastes of Italy, earning it the reputation of the “Real” Little Italy of New York City.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-secret-eats-of-arthur-avenue-food-crawl-the-bronxs-little-italy-registration-1977385389931.

Crossing Borders: A Poetic Visual Movement with Kay Poema

Sunday, Jan. 11, 12-2 p.m.

BxArts Factory, 240 E. 153 St.

Free

Join us in this engaging session where you’ll explore the different borders you’ve crossed—whether physical, emotional or spiritual. You’ll have the chance to write a heartfelt letter poem addressed to someone connected to that threshold. Plus, you’ll create a beautiful visual collage with letter paper and symbolic borders to express movement, rupture and transformation. Come discover, reflect and create in a welcoming environment!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/crossing-borders-a-poetic-visual-movement-with-kay-poema-tickets-1936581289769.

Abstract Painting with Palette Knives

Monday, Jan. 12, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bronx Canvas, 388 Canal Pl.

$99.97

During the Abstract Painting with Palette Knives class, we will spend an hour and 30 minutes exploring artmaking using palette knives. The class I will teach for this experience will be a painting class investigating abstract-style painting using palette knives. Beginning or novice painters are welcome to try this experience, as this style of painting is intended for all who wish to learn an appreciation of how to paint in a nontraditional way. The course is divided into four parts.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/abstract-painting-with-palette-knives-starting-at-630-pm-tickets-974102616147.

KidsLIVE with Kaz Windness

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E. 173rd St.

Free

Join the Library for a very special author talk with Kaz Windness! This program will be discussing one of her new books, “Squid in Pants.” There will be a Q&A with the author and the audience, then a fun activity! All attending adults must be accompanied by a child. Recommended for children 5 and older.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/01/13/kidslive-branch-livestream-kaz-windness-3.

Open Mic Wednesdays at Bronxlandia

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

Bronxlandia, 910 Hunts Point Ave.

Free, $5 for performers

Join us each and every Wednesday at Bronxlandia in Hunts Point, NYC. Just steps away from the 6 Train! Free entry for all audience members. Drinks and food available all night! STARTING at $5 – Performers can sign up on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP by buying a ticket or signing up at the door starting at 7 p.m. All artists are welcome! Calling all producers, comedians, poets, singers, rappers, etc. Come through and share your talent with the audience! Performing with music? Please be ready to email an MP3 file upon arrival.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-wednesdays-bronxlandia-tickets-857335402267.

Step Aerobics Class

Thursday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. James Recreation Center, 2530 Jerome Ave.

Free

Step Aerobics class using steppers, as well as weight resistance and core training.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/step-aerobics-class-tickets-1299949597239.