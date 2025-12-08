What’s happening | Winter fun, Nutcracker performances, arts and crafts and more

The Westchester Ballet Company will be putting on performances of “The Nutcracker.”

It’s a Winter Wonderland

Friday, Dec. 12, 4:30-7 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

It’s a Winter Wonderland at Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center. Families and children are invited to join in some winter fun and bring in the season with icicles and snowflakes. Activities will include arts and crafts, winter games, a tree lighting and a special visit from Santa himself.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/12/its-a-winter-wonderland.

Breakfast with Santa at Applebee’s Riverdale

Saturday, Dec. 13, 8-10 a.m.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar Riverdale, 90 W. 225 St.

$17.85

Start the holiday season right and enjoy breakfast with Santa at Applebee’s Riverdale! Each ticket includes a photo with Santa, breakfast, goodies and more.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-applebees-riverdale-tickets-1873736639729.

Westchester Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker”

Sunday, Dec. 14, 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$20+

Experience Westchester Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker”. With new choreography by WBC’s next generation artistic talent, Sabrina Gail Lobner, performed by the Company’s all youth, pre-professional ballet dancers, and featuring professional guest artists from around the world. This world-class production has become a cornerstone of the holiday season and a not-to-be-missed regional favorite, offering the only professional Nutcracker production of its kind in the Bronx at family-friendly prices.

For more information, visit thenutcrackerwestchesterballet.org/.

Holiday Craft-Mason Jar

Monday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave.

Free

This program is in person. Create art using mason jars for the holiday season. Registration is required. Limited to 10 participants. No large groups.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/12/15/holiday-craft-mason-jar.

Beyond the Bronx Book Launch

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 Third Ave.

Free

Join us for the Beyond the Bronx Book Launch, where we’ll celebrate stories that go beyond the familiar streets of the Bronx! It’s going to be an evening of storytelling, real conversation and celebration. Come through, bring a friend, and be part of this moment.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-bronx-book-launch-tickets-1972444461481.

Crotona Park Work Together Wednesday

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Crotona Park Tennis House, 1700 Crotona Ave.

Free

Help the Crotona Park Gardener to remove weeds, litter and trash from the park entrance gardens and planted areas. Bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/17/crotona-park-work-together-wednesday.

Holiday and Latin Jazz Parranda with Papo Vázquez: Weekday Specials

Thursday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

For Schools and Daytime Groups: Celebrate the holidays with Hostos Center and Papo Vázquez in this special free 50-minute daytime performance of Holiday and Latin Jazz Parranda, featuring his band and special guest Camille Thurman!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/papo-vazquez-holiday-jazz-latin-jazz-parranda-featuring-camille-thurman-tickets-1975596421077.