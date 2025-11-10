What’s happening | Concerts, a holiday train show, an expectant parents support group and more

We Built This City Concert

Friday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Bronxlandia, 910 Hunts Point Ave.

Free

Get ready to rock out at the We Built This City Concert, where we’ll celebrate the music that built our city into what it is today!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/we-built-this-city-concert-tickets-1941010878789.

Dru Hill with Special Guest Christopher Williams

Saturday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$35-125

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, in celebration of the 45th Anniversary, is proud to present Dru Hill with Special Guest Christopher Williams. Dru Hill, the sensational American R&B group known for their soulful melodies, will bring their iconic sound to the stage with special guest Christopher Williams, delivering a performance packed with passion and nostalgia. Be ready to groove to timeless tracks such as “These Are The Times,” “Never Make A Promise” and “How Deep Is Your Love” as they bring the essence of 90s R&B back to life!

For more information, visit lehman.edu/events/2024/Dru-Hill-at-the-Concert-Hall.php.

Holiday Train Show

Sunday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$27-39

After more than three decades, the Holiday Train Show continues to delight as New York City’s favorite winter tradition and a can’t-miss adventure. The timeless magic of rail travel fills NYBG with seasonal cheer as model trains travel over famous bridges and through familiar city settings, bringing nearly 200 twinkling landmark replicas—including new surprises for 2025/2026—to life under the glass of the warm and welcoming Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show-2025/.

Thanksgiving Story and Craft for Kids

Monday, Nov. 17, 4-4:45 p.m.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave.

Free

Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Westchester Square Library, listening to a story on BookFlix and then creating a terrific Thanksgiving piece of art! Best for ages 6-12 years. First-come, first-served.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/11/17/thanksgiving-story-craft-kids.

Tacos and Candles | Hosted by Regal Candle Bar

Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Rosa’s At Park, 2568 Park Ave.

$54.13+

Light up your Tuesday night with the ultimate mix of candles, cocktails and community — perfect for after-work, meetups and more! Join us! Calling all Bronx, Harlem and Uptown creatives! Join us as we host our second signature candle-making experience at the vibrant Rosas at Park — where cozy vibes meet fall magic. We’re bringing all your favorite autumn scents, colors and garnishes for an evening that’s warm, creative and full of glow.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tacos-candles-hosted-by-regal-candle-bar-tickets-1964447948696.

Poetic Affair Open Mic

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 8-10:30 p.m.

Lehman Stages, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$9.31

Join us for a night of soulful poetry and captivating performances! Poetic Affair is a series of one-night events that consists of part poetry slam and part featuring artist showcase. Here, our artists get to be discovered within the community and they get more exposure to the arts. We are featuring the extraordinary Jrose! All poets of all ages, especially high school students, are encouraged to participate in the open mic while also joining the audience for a showcase of the featured poets. We are always seeking partnerships with established poetry collectives to provide our community with events. All donations are managed to promote further events.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/poetic-affair-open-mic-tickets-1126335121669.

Parent and Baby Support Circle at the Jerome Park Library

Thursday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m.

Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Pl.

Free

Join us for the Parent and Baby Support Circle at the Bronx Library Center! Are you a new parent looking for a supportive community? Please join us for an informal playgroup for caregivers and their children hosted by a local doula. Come connect with other caregivers while being able to ask questions and receive resources! We can’t wait to see you there! This event is for expectant parents and families with children under 18 months. This program will be in English. No registration needed to attend!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/parent-and-baby-support-circle-at-the-jerome-park-library-tickets-1782470500249.