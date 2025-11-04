What’s happening | Films, live performances and more

Several different live performances will be happening in the Bronx, ranging from music, stand-up comedy and more.

Fun Film Fridays

Friday, Nov. 7, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Throg’s Neck Library, 3025 Cross Bronx Expy.

Free

This event will take place in person at Throg’s Neck Library. Come kick back and enjoy a family-friendly movie with the Throg’s Neck Library Children’s staff! Film ratings range from G-PG. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver in order to participate.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/11/07/fun-film-fridays.

The Three Kings and Their Queens

Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$63+

Step back into the golden era of Latin music with The Three Kings and Their Queens, a theatrical musical concert that transports audiences to the legendary Palladium, the “Home of the Mambo.” The show takes you back to New York City in the 1950s to the city’s most iconic nightclub, where people from all economic and social backgrounds—working class, middle class and high society—gathered to dance the night away. In an era when divisions in society were prevalent, the Palladium offered unity on the dance floor. It was one of the few places where differences in race and class were set aside in the name of music and dance. Hollywood stars, gangsters, judges and everyday New Yorkers all shared the same floor. The only rule? “Can you dance?”

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/three-kings-and-queens.

Bachateame, Poet!

Sunday, Nov. 9, 5-10 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall, 438 E. 163rd St.

$28.52

Bachateame, Poet! is a queer Bronx function marrying the histories, sounds and movement of Dominican Bachata to spoken word. Dive into the living archives of people’s music and poetry, and join us for an immersive night of dance and captivating poetic performances with live music by Los Bachata Boyz. Don’t miss our live exhibition in partnership with the CUNY Dominican Studies Institute Archives and Library exploring the history of Dominican music, Poetics and transnational Dominican identity. Tickets include a live Bachata class.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bachateame-poet-tickets-1738893851319.

Pickleball Pandemonium!

Monday, Nov. 10, 9-10:30 a.m.

Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Ave.

Free

Adults and Seniors are invited to join NYC Parks at Kwame Ture Recreation Center for Pickleball Pandemonium! Are you curious about this fun game that everyone is talking about and interested in jumping in on the fun? You’re in luck! Don’t miss out, grab your paddle and join us.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/11/10/pickleball-pandemonium.

Van Cortlandt Nature Group Walk

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2-3 p.m.

Riverdale Stables, 6394 Broadway

Free

Take a slow walk in the park and learn about local flora and fauna with naturalist Debbi Dolan.

The colors of autumn are muting, but there is still much to relish on a walk in nature. Most of summer’s songbirds have moved on to warmer climates to our south, but you’ll still find plenty of bustling activity in the woodlands as new winter resident birds arrive from the north, like the white throated sparrows and dark-eyed juncos, also known as “snowbirds.”. We’ll look for the flash of the junco’s white-edged tail feathers and listen for the sweet song of the white-throated sparrows, and look for American tree sparrows in the grasses and trees. Birds of prey and other birds will become more visible as trees begin to shed their leaves. On warm days in November, we may see woolly bear caterpillars and yellow sulfur butterflies, mourning cloaks still fluttering about.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/van-cortlandt-nature-group-walk-tickets-1925369505019.

Open Mic Wednesdays at Bronxlandia

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 6-10 p.m.

Bronxlandia, 910 Hunts Point Ave.

Free, $5 for performers

Join us each and every Wednesday at Bronxlandia in Hunts Point, NYC. Just steps away from the 6 Train! Free entry for all audience members. Drinks and food available all night! Starting at $5 for performers. Sign-up is first-come, first-served. RSVP by buying a ticket or sign up at the door starting 7 p.m. All artists welcome! Calling all producers, comedians, poets, singers, rappers, etc. Come through and share your talent with the audience! Performing with music? Please be ready to email an MP3 file upon arrival.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-wednesdays-bronxlandia-tickets-857335402267.

A Bronx Tale: The Sonny Cigar Unveiling

Thursday, Nov. 13, 6-10 p.m.

ND Cigars/La Casa Grande, 2344 Arthur Ave.

$119.22

Step into the gritty, glamorous world of A Bronx Tale like never before! Are you ready to channel your inner Sonny? Join legendary actor Chazz Palminteri for the red-hot premiere of “The Sonny” – his bold, limited-edition cigar inspired by the iconic mob boss from the classic film. This ain’t just an event… It’s a night of wise guys, fine smokes and unforgettable vibes!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-bronx-tale-the-sonny-cigar-unveiling-tickets-1854656791389.