What’s Happening | Pumpkin patch, farmer’s market, food festival and more

Dakota’s Pumpkin Patch

Friday, Oct. 10, 12:30-10:30 p.m.

Dakota’s, 3154 Harding Ave.

Free

Get ready for fall fun! Join the first annual Dakota’s Pumpkin Patch in the Bronx! Free admission, pay for the pumpkins u-pick only! Grab fresh apple cider and donuts while you snap a picture in the marina’s harvest-themed photo spots. Food, beers, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase in The Grove at Dakota’s. Free parking on-site and on the street. Dogs on leash welcome.

For more information, visit dakotasbx.com/events.

Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free with admission, Free-$10

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend, as we honor Indigenous communities and recognize their cultures and contributions through talks, hands-on activities and an audio guide highlighting female Lenape Saunksquas (Chieftains) and their role in the 15th-century Dutch-Indigenous alliance. Through family-friendly programs, learn about the important role of plants and food in Indigenous cultures and purchase handmade items from local Indigenous artists. Specialty-themed items will be available throughout the weekend in the Café.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/indigenous-peoples-weekend-2.

Bronx Park East Farmers Market

Sunday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2045 Bronx Park E.

Free

The Bronx Park East (BxPE) Farmers Market takes pride in serving the Pelham Parkway community with the vibrant farmers’ market, which provides fresh, locally grown produce. Stroll through colors and smells that greet you and engage with passionate vendors showcasing their fruits, vegetables, herbs, eggs and various wholesome goods. Beyond the quantity of fresh produce, discover an array of locally crafted delicacies, including honey, baked goods and culinary creations that tease the taste buds. Each item reflects the passion and expertise of local small business owners, adding a touch of homegrown goodness to your shopping experience. Whether you’re a seasoned chef seeking culinary inspiration or a health-conscious individual seeking to feed your body, delight your senses and nurture your well-being.

For more information, visit bronxparkeastcsa.com.

Wicked Broadway Garden

Monday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$4-39

In collaboration with the blockbuster Broadway musical WICKED, visitors will experience the turning of the season across NYBG’s 250 acres with opportunities to enjoy fall foliage and seasonal plants, such as stunning, colorful displays of Japanese chrysanthemums, without leaving the City.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/autumn-on-tap/wicked-broadway-garden.

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

Zumba Gold offers a low-impact workout set to a fusion of Latin, International and popular music dance themes, creating a dynamic, exciting, effective fitness system! The routines feature aerobic fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that challenge both the heart and muscles. With fun music and easy-to-follow steps, you can’t go wrong! Participants must sign in at the front desk and bring locks to lock up their bags. The center does not allow anyone to bring their bags to the multi-use room except: towel, water and phone.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/10/14/zumba-gold.

Movie Day: “Ferdinand” – Hispanic Heritage Month

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Hunts Point Library, 877 Southern Blvd.

Free

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the library with a screening of Ferdinand! Enjoy some refreshments, arrive on time to participate in the short discussion and enjoy a collection of works by local writers and find out how you can get in touch with more culture in New York City with your library card.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/10/15/movie-day-ferdinand-hispanic-heritage-month.

161st Street Thursday Food Festival

Thursday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, Grand Concourse to Walton Avenue

Free

Take a stroll on your Thursday lunch break and enjoy a fun Street Festival in front of Joyce Kilmer Park on 161st and the Concourse. Delicious food and fun shopping!

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/joyce-kilmer-park/161st-thursday-food-festival/800807082903235.