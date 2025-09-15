What’s happening | Plants, community celebrations, a scavenger hunt and more

Plant Sale

Friday, Sept. 19, 12-5 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

$4-6, free for members

Take a piece of the garden home with you at Wave Hill’s renowned Plant Sale! Open to the public, this special event offers a thoughtfully curated selection of plants for every kind of gardener—whether you’re a seasoned expert or just beginning to explore.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/plant-sale.

Annual Fall Festival – Bronx Neighborhood Health

Saturday, Sept. 20, 12-4 p.m.

Walter Gladwin Park, 200 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

The Bronx Health Action Center’s Annual Fall Festival is a time for the NYC Health Department to connect with neighborhood residents to promote community-based and NYC programs and services. The purpose of the Fall Festival is to address health disparities through education, health screenings and connection to resources. There will be fun-filled activities, health screenings and more.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/annual-fall-festival-bronx-neighborhood-health-tickets-1478668389959.

Tea and Tarot Autumn Equinox Pop Up Party

Sunday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, 955 Walton Ave.

Free

Held in the Joyce Kilmer Park, Tea and Tarot is an opportunity to connect in nature with your fellow spiritual New Yorkers. Shop our vendors, grab a complimentary tea and goodie bag, get a tarot reading and more!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tea-tarot-autumn-equinox-pop-up-party-tickets-1493248940779.

Adventurous Scavenger Hunt – Bronx Park Booty Bop Adventure

Monday, Sept. 22, 8 a.m.

Fountain Circle Trail, Bronx Park

$14.99

Whoever said the Bronx is up and the Battery‘s down must have been in on the secret of our New York City, New York scavenger hunt. Venture into the heart of the bustling Bronx Park neighborhood for an adventure filled with wild surprises, awe-inspiring art and historic gems sure to delight urban explorers of all ages! Let your imagination soar as you search for a place where creepy crawlies take a ride around a vintage carousel and youth springs eternal at a magical fountain. On this New York City, New York scavenger hunt, pay tribute to resilient species that have stood the test of time while marveling at eco-friendly buildings designed for sustainability.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/adventurous-scavenger-hunt-bronx-park-booty-bop-adventure-tickets-1078169868099.

Movie Night: An Inconvenient Truth

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 4-6 p.m.

Mott Haven Library, 321 E. 140 St.

Free

This event will take place in person at the Mott Haven Library Teen Center. This event is first-come, first-served. Teens, watch “An Inconvenient Truth” during Climate Week NYC to bring attention to climate change and ways to get involved. We will give out snacks, discuss and do an activity based on the film.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/09/23/movie-night-inconvenient-truth.

Citywide Nursery Gardening

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Arthur Ross Citywide Nursery in Van Cortlandt Park, 4488 Van Cortlandt Park E.

Free

Join the Stewardship team and staff at Citywide Nursery to maintain our plant hoop houses and pot up perennials into larger grow pots. No experience necessary, staff will walk you through every part of the project. Come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Please make sure to wear proper footwear as the nursery is very muddy and dusty. Space is limited and registration is required. This work is best suited for volunteers ages 13 and up.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/24/0924-citywide-nursery-gardening.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail

Thursday, Sept. 25, dusk-10 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$33+

A wonderland of moonlit magic awaits as Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail returns to the New York Botanical Garden! Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic through the world of the beloved film, now featuring even more of your favorite characters, scenes, and songs. Marvel as the classic film comes to life against the botanical beauty of New York’s most treasured garden.

For more information, visit feverup.com/m/414167.