What’s happening | Scavenger hunt, music, community service and more

Self-Care City Scavenger Hunt

Friday, Aug. 29, 1 p.m.

1950 Lafayette Ave.

Donation

Revitalize your approach to personal development with our “Self-Care City Scavenger Hunt!” This event harnesses the dynamic VARK (Visual, Auditory, Read/Write, Kinesthetic) learning methodologies to create an engaging, self-guided adventure. Perfect for individuals or groups, it offers a fun and interactive way to explore wellness, which encompasses seven critical areas: Physical, Emotional, Intellectual, Social, Spiritual, Environmental, and Occupational. Our scavenger hunt is designed to support these facets of wellness through targeted self-care habits inspired by our Hot Habits series. Dive into this transformative experience to engage all your senses, explore your city, and create memorable moments that promote personal growth and lasting change.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/self-care-city-scavenger-hunt-based-on-hot-habits-series-bronx-area-tickets-1031486382537.

SoFar Sounds (First Bronx Event)

Saturday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m,

The Bronx Beer Hall, 2344 Arthur Ave.

$25

Sofar Sounds turns everyday spaces into intimate concerts, featuring three surprise artists in a secret location revealed just before the show. It’s a cozy, one-of-a-kind way to discover new music and connect with your community. This will be SoFar’s first concert in The Bronx in several years, featuring local artists. Come out and celebrate the storytellers of our borough! 21+.

For more information, visit sofarsounds.com/events/62543.

Caribbean Summer Love

Sunday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m

The Last Stop, 5977 Broadway

$12.51-$35

Welcome to the Caribbean Summer Love event happening at The Last Stop on Aug. 31, 2025, at 6 p.m. Get ready for a day filled with island vibes, tropical drinks, and good company. Join us for a taste of paradise right in the heart of the city. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to dance to the rhythm of the Caribbean and soak up the sun. Let’s make unforgettable memories together at Caribbean Summer Love! There will also be an open deck for any DJs who want to show their stuff from 6-8 p.m. Must be a ticket holder!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/carribean-summer-love-tickets-1608073704739.

Labor Night. REP! REP! REP!

Monday, Sep. 1, 7-11 p.m.

10:02, 806 E. Tremont Ave.

$33.58

Welcome to Rep Way Yuh From! Come join us for a night of fun and celebration as we showcase the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make our community unique. Whether you’re from the islands, the city, or anywhere in between, this event is all about representing where you come from. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with others, enjoy great music, and share your own story. Let’s come together and show off our roots in style! See you there!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/labor-night-rep-rep-rep-tickets-1478647858549.

Family Storytime @ City Island

Tuesday, Sep. 2, 11-11:30 a.m.

City Island Library, 320 City Island Ave.

Free

This event will take place in person at the City Island Library. Join us for a live program with songs, rhymes, and favorite read-aloud books as we show you that storytime is fun for the whole family. Ideal for caregivers with children of multiple ages. First-come, first-served. A limit of 15 children and caregivers per session.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/09/02/family-storytime-city-island.

Fall Season of the Riverdale Choral Society

Wednesday, Sep. 3, 7-9:30 p.m.

Christ Church Riverdale, 5040 Henry Hudson Pkwy. at 252nd Street

Free

The Riverdale Choral Society invites all interested singers to join us for two open rehearsals. Open rehearsals will be held on two Wednesdays, Sep. 3 and Sep. 10, at 7 p.m. Subsequent rehearsals will take place every Wednesday from 7-9:15 p.m. We welcome all voice ranges: soprano, alto, tenor, and bass. Rehearsals will be conducted by our Co-music Director MunTzung Wong, with accompaniment and additional vocal coaching provided by Co-music Director David Štech.

For more information, visit riverdalechoral.org

River Cleanup at Bronx River Forest

Thursday, Sep. 4, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Burke Avenue Bridge, 3028 Bronx Park E.

Free

Help our Conservation Crew remove litter and debris from the Bronx River and surrounding parkland! All necessary materials, like gloves, bags, grabbers, and waders, will be supplied by the Alliance.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/04/river-cleanup-at-bronx-river-forest.