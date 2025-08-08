Riverdale Choral Society welcoming members for Fall 2025 season

The Riverdale Choral Society invites interested singers to join them for open rehearsals for the Fall 2025 season on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Christ Church Riverdale, located at 5040 Henry Hudson Pkwy. E. in Riverdale.

After the open rehearsals, the Riverdale Choral Society will hold rehearsals every Wednesday from 7-9:15 p.m. All voice ranges are welcome. The rehearsals will be led by Riverdale Choral Society Co-Music Director MunTzung Wong, with accompaniment and additional vocal coaching from Co-Music Director David Štech.

The Riverdale Choral Society’s rehearsals are in preparation for their concerts on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. The concert program, entitled “Mystery and Majesty,” will feature Daniel Pinkham’s “Christmas Cantata” and Vaughn Williams’ “Toward the Unknown Region.” Among the other composers whose works will be performed are Samuel Barber, Eric William Barnum, Maurice Duruflé, John Rutter, Francis Poulenc, Randall Thompson and Frank Ticheli. A new arrangement of “The Christmas Song” will also be performed by the chorus.

While it helps if those interested in joining the chorus are able to read music, it is not necessarily a requirement. A good musical ear can also prove beneficial.

Each rehearsal and both concerts will be held at Christ Church Riverdale. The church has on-street parking, as well as easy access to public transportation.

Established in 1964, the Riverdale Choral Society has a deep history of delivering joy to the Bronx community through high-quality choral musical performances. They have been enriching the lives of Bronx residents for a long time through their concerts and community outreach. The singers there are welcoming and diverse. Their rehearsals are done under professional artistic direction. Their musical repertoire includes the traditional and the contemporary.

Additional information on the open rehearsals and the Riverdale Choral Society can be found on their website at Riverdalechoral.org or by calling 718-543-2219.