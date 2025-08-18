What’s happening | School giveaways, movie screenings and more

Back to School Giveaway

Friday, Aug. 22, 2-5 p.m.

Neighborhood Care Fordham Road, 1 Fordham Plaza

Free

Join EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care for a special back-to-school event and giveaway! You and your child can visit Neighborhood Care for a backpack and pencil case giveaway, just in time for the new school year. All visiting adults must be accompanied by their child to receive event giveaways.

For more information, visit events.blackthorn.io/en/1Im19n6/g/n6HjYw3gkW/back-to-school-giveaway-4a9nHp4Xyv/overview.

La Lucha Sigue Summer Market

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2-7 p.m.

276 Grand Concourse

Free

Oyate Group proudly presents “La Lucha Sigue Summer Market,” a vibrant celebration of our community rooted in culture, power and resilience. This special event is dedicated to uplifting and supporting small Latinx businesses, building our community and providing immigration rights resources. Explore and shop from a unique lineup of vendors from the community, including Rise Leadership small businesses such as ByAnyMeans, Henna by Fia and Heavenly Bites, who will be offering apparel, jewelry, body care, food and more! There will also be art installations and an activism table that will provide Know Your Rights flyers and other resources. All proceeds will go to Mi Tlalli, a New York City-based organization providing resources to families affected by ICE.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/la-lucha-sigue-summer-market-tickets-1559960988309.

Barkfest On Third: Last Howl of Summer

Sunday, Aug. 24, 12-3 p.m.

3rd Avenue, between Bruckner Boulevard and 134th Street

Free

Join us for a tail-wagging celebration at Barkfest On Third: Last Howl of Summer, where we mark the end of summer and the start of the school year with a dog-friendly Back to School Drive! Activities include a backpack giveaway, free kids haircuts, a live DJ, a dog run and so much more!

For more information, visit posh.vip/e/barkfest-on-third-last-howl-of-summer.

Summer Adventure: Emotion Poetry

Monday, Aug. 25, 3-4 p.m.

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E. 173rd St.

Free

Join staff from the Grand Concourse Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math)! For children ages 5-12 who love to create and innovate new ideas and techniques.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/08/25/summer-adventure.

Summer Jam Comedy Festival, Starring Majah Hype

Tuesday, Aug. 26, 5-11 p.m.

Salsa Con Fuego, 2297 Cedar Ave.

$33.85

Uptown Comedy Night, starring Majah Hype. Get ready for non-stop laughs! There will be two shows: one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. First-come, first-served.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/summer-jam-comedy-festival-starring-majah-hype-one-night-only-tickets-1546273869769.

Bronx World Film 2025 Summer Cycle

Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6-8:30 p.m.

Bronx Council On The Arts, 2700 E. Tremont Ave.

Free

Bronx Council on the Arts (BCA) is honored to host another Summer Cycle of animation, fantasy, sci-fi, documentary, dance, experimental, and comedy films. Join us for two evenings of cinema – Wednesday, Aug. 27, and Thursday, Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at BCA’s headquarters.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/2025-bronx-world-film-summer-cycle-bca-hq-tickets-1545423797179.

Movies Under The Stars: Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Thursday, Aug. 28, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Flynn Playground, 2739 3rd Ave.

Free

Grab a blanket and come enjoy a movie in a neighborhood park or playground! This summer, NYC Parks and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment will host family-friendly movie showings across the five boroughs. Movies begin at dusk. This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/08/28/movies-under-the-stars-sonic-the-hedgehog-3.