What’s happening | Singing, dancing, crafting and more

The Morrisania Band Project will be performing for the seniors at the Sister Annunciata Bethell Older Adult Center.

Sing with SOUL at Sister Annunciata Bethell OAC

Friday, Aug. 15, 12:30-2 p.m.

Sister Annunciata Bethell Senior Center, 243 E. 204 St.

Free

An afternoon of soulful classics! Morrisania Band Project is thrilled to bring our Sing with SOUL series to the Sister Annunciata Bethell Older Adult Center in the Bronx. Join us for an uplifting lunchtime concert filled with songs that make you want to move and groove. All are welcome!

For more information, call 718-365-3725.

2nd Annual Bronx Bookworm Book Festival

Saturday, Aug. 16, 12-4 p.m.

Morrison Plaza, Morrison Avenue and Harrod Place

Free

The Bronx is Reading is thrilled to host the second annual The Bronx Bookworm Book Festival on Saturday, Aug. 16, from 12-4 p.m., at Fordham Plaza! This festival is geared toward picture book and illustrated storytellers. Come listen to both the author and the illustrator of the book for a dedicated storytime, illustration demonstration, brief discussion about the creation of the book, followed by an interactive activity. We’re inviting all parents, caregivers, and guardians to plan the reading seed early and cultivate Bronx readers and beyond this summer.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-bronx-bookworm-book-festival-tickets-1418029677939.

Commonpoint Back-to-School Block Party

Sunday, Aug. 17, 1-5 p.m.

Commonpoint Bronx Center, 1665 Hoe Ave.

Free

Say goodbye to summer in style at our Back-to-School Block Party at the Commonpoint Bronx Center on Sunday, Aug. 17, from 1-5 p.m.! Join us for a barbecue, basketball drills and fitness demos, swimming, clothing and backpack giveaways, face painting and bounce houses, and to learn more about all of our community and family-focused programs.

For more information, visit commonpoint.org/event/commonpoint-back-to-school-block-party.

DIY Summer Seashell Bowls

Monday, Aug. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave.

Free

Join us at the Soundview Library to paint your own mini seashell bowl to commemorate your summer! With four different designs to choose from, choose the one you like best and use our paint markers or acrylic paints to design your mini bowl. Bring your friends and let’s get crafty!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/08/18/diy-summer-seashell-bowls.

Afternoon Tea

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252 St.

$50, $30 for children with an adult

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., enjoy delicious tea sandwiches and delectable pastries with a specialty tea selection served on our Kate French Terrace, weather permitting, or in our quaint Tea Room at the historic Wave Hill House. Provided by our exclusive partner Great Performances, the menu uses local and seasonal ingredients, inspired by their own organic farm, Katchkie Farm.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/afternoon-tea-2025.

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 4-9 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar is the first vegan food expo for and by the Bronx. Held at the Andrew Freedman Home every Wednesday. A market experience for ‘big’ business owners sharing their delicious vegan food, pastries and natural juices to the community. Experience over 20 vegan food vendors, awesome humans to network with, and more.

For more information, visit thebronxveganbazaar.com.

NYC Parks Presents: Kids Fun and Fit Day

Thursday, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m.

Athletic Field in P.O. Serrano Playground, 2125 Turnbull Ave.

Free

Families and children are invited to join NYC Parks for kids fun and fit day event at P.O. Serrano Playground. Enjoy an afternoon of fun family games, obstacle courses, and more.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/08/21/nyc-parks-presents-kids-fun-and-fit-day.