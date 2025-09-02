What’s happening | Exhibits, workshops, celebrations and more

Exhibition Opening Celebration for ‘Ministry: Reverend Joyce McDonald’

Friday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

All are invited to The Bronx Museum to celebrate the opening of Ministry: Reverend Joyce McDonald and enjoy art, music, and light refreshments. Curated by Kyle Croft, Director of Visual AIDS, in collaboration with The Bronx Museum, Ministry is McDonald’s first solo museum exhibition. It surveys her prolific output of ceramic sculptures from the 1990s to the present day. An ordained Reverend, McDonald’s artistic work is beautiful, intimate, and confessional—drawing on her own life experiences to convey universal truths about the human condition.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/mcdonald-opening.

Indigenous Art Workshop with NAIC-NY

Saturday, Sept. 6, 12-4 p.m.

Starlight Park, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Join the North American Indigenous Center of New York and the Bronx River Alliance for an Indigenous Art Workshop. This family and kid-friendly event will offer participants an opportunity to learn traditional indigenous crafts and gain exposure to contemporary indigenous cultures. This activity is first-come, first-served.

For more information, visit bronxriver.org/event/indigenous-art-workshop-with-naic-ny.

Bronx Block Party

Sunday, Sept. 7, 12-4 p.m.

Bronxwood Avenue, between Boston Road and Allerton Avenue

Free

Join us for NIDC’s Annual Block Party, a day of fun, food, and connection in the Bronx! There will be local food vendors, community resources, and plenty of entertainment to keep the whole family smiling, like face painting, a bounce house, games, crafts, music, and performances. Whether you’re looking to connect with local services, spend quality time with neighbors, or just enjoy a summer afternoon outdoors, the Annual Block Party is the place to be. Come celebrate community, culture, and togetherness with us!

For more information, visit nidcny.org/blockparty.

Fantastical Realities: Sandra Caplan, Maya Ciarrocchi and Ray Ciarrocchi

Monday, Sept. 8, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Derfner Judaica Museum, 5901 Palisade Ave.

Free

Derfner Judaica Museum + The Art Collection at Hebrew Home at Riverdale is pleased to announce our upcoming exhibition, Fantastical Realities: Sandra Caplan, Maya Ciarrocchi and Ray Ciarrocchi, which will be on view from Sept. 7, 2025, through Jan. 11, 2026. This exhibition will be the first time two generations of the Ciarrocchi-Caplan family will exhibit together.

For more information, visit derfner.org/fantastical-realities-work-by-sandra-caplan-maya-ciarrocchi-and-ray-ciarrocchi.

SSE: Learn to Play Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East

Free

Participants will learn fundamental volleyball skills such as serving, passing, hitting and blocking. Instruction is tailored to the age and skill level of the players. This program is focused on teaching the values of good sportsmanship, teamwork, goal setting, and skill development in a fun environment. Parks’ volleyball program is appropriate for participants ages 8-16.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/09/sse-learn-to-play-volleyball.

Fall Season of the Riverdale Choral Society

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 7:30-9 p.m.

Christ Church Riverdale, 5040 Henry Hudson Pkwy. at 252nd Street

Free

The Riverdale Choral Society invites all interested singers to join us for two open rehearsals. Open rehearsals will be held on two Wednesdays, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Subsequent rehearsals will take place every Wednesday from 7-9:15 p.m. We welcome all voice ranges: soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Rehearsals will be conducted by our Co-music Director MunTzung Wong, with accompaniment and additional vocal coaching provided by Co-music Director David Štech.

For more information, visit riverdalechoral.org.

Teen Art and Craft: Sewing Oven Mitts

Thursday, Sept. 11, 4-5:30 p.m.

Grand Concourse Library, 155 E. 173rd St.

Free

Learn basic sewing skills and create your own oven mitts! No sewing experience needed; we’ll guide you step by step. All materials and machines provided. You and your parent/guardian must sign the sewing release form before participating in this event.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/09/11/teen-art-and-craft.