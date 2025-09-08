What’s Happening | Outdoor movie night, food expos and more

Starlight Cinema: Free Movies in Van Cortlandt Park

Friday, Sept. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Parade Ground in Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway and West 251st Street

Free

Spend Friday Nights at the Van Cortlandt Park Parade Ground for an evening of music, crafts and favorite flicks! This week’s movie is “Moonstruck” (1987). There will also be music and movie-themed crafts before the movie starts.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/movies2025.

2025 Taste of Korea in the Bronx

Saturday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lincoln Avenue, between East 135 and 137 Streets

Free

Come and experience the vibrant spirit, flavors and traditions of Korea at Taste of Korea, a two-day cultural street festival hosted in front of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) Center in Mott Haven. This family-friendly event will transform Lincoln Avenue—between East 135th and East 137th Streets—into a colorful celebration of Korean culture, cuisine and community.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-korea-in-the-bronx-food-and-culture-tickets-1557055086679.

Boogie Down Kids Run at the New Balance Bronx 10 Mile

Sunday, Sept. 14, 9:10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, 955 Walton Ave.

Free

Boogie down in the Bronx at the Boogie Down Kids Run at the New Balance Bronx 10 Mile! This exciting event features a special field day-style festival in Joyce Kilmer Park and runs along the iconic Grand Concourse. Tell your friends and bring the whole family to cheer, get active and celebrate in one of NYC’s most vibrant boroughs! Registration for this event is FREE and open to participants ages 2 to 18 of all abilities. Every finisher will receive a medal and New Balance hat. Please note that souvenirs are subject to availability.

For more information, visit events.nyrr.org/boogie-down-kids-run-at-the-new-balance-bronx-10-mile.

Hispanic Heritage Craft for Kids

Monday, Sept. 15, 4-4:45 p.m.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Ave.

Free

Take part in a fun crafting session in which participants will be making maracas. Best for ages 7-12 years. There is a limit of 12 children.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/09/15/hispanic-heritage-craft-kids.

Caribeando Music and Dance Workshop

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 4-6 p.m.

Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway

Free

The Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshop provides an excellent opportunity to learn and practice Caribbean musical and dance traditions rooted in African heritage. Participants will learn Bomba, Plena, Guaracha, Cha-cha-cha, Merengue and more. All ages, abilities and skill levels are welcome to explore the basic rhythms, steps, call-and-response interactions and shared community joy. The workshop will be held on the lawn of the Van Cortlandt House Museum.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/16/caribeando-music-dance-workshop.

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 4-9 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Admission

The Bronx Vegan Bazaar is the first vegan food expo for and by the Bronx. Held at the Andrew Freedman Home every Wednesday. A market experience for ‘big’ business owners sharing their delicious vegan food, pastries and natural juices to the community. Experience over 20 vegan food vendors, awesome humans to network with and more.

For more information, visit thebronxveganbazaar.com.

U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World

Thursday, Sept. 18, 7-8 p.m.

Edgehill, 2570 Independence Ave.

Free

Thant Myint-U, an award-winning writer, historian and international public servant, will speak about his new book, Peacemaker: U Thant and the Forgotten Quest for a Just World. U Thant was the Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1961-1971, and, as the first non-Westerner in that role, led the world organization at the height of the Cold War. It was a time when the newly independent nations of Asia and Africa came to the fore at the UN, and when, for a while. global peace seemed both urgent and possible. His grandson, Thant Myint-U, through research into newly declassified archives, tells in his book an entirely new story of the 1960s, including U Thant’s pivotal role in the Congo crisis, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the India-Pakistan War of 1965, his multi-year efforts to end the war in Vietnam and his failed attempt to prevent the 1967 Six-Day War.

For more information, visit kingsbridgehistoricalsociety.org/event/u-thant-and-the-forgotten-quest-for-a-just-world.