What’s happening | Live music, sports, art and more

An Evening with Morrisania Band Project: The Soul Expedition

Friday, Oct. 3, 8-10 p.m.

The Artist, 249 City Island Ave.

$10

Experience an unforgettable night of live soul and funk music with three-time “Best of the Bronx” winner, Morrisania Band Project. Led by 2024’s “Best Singer from the Bronx”, Elissa Carmona, the “2025 Soul Expedition” is a high-energy, soulful journey that has graced stages from the NYC Marathon to a recent residency in New Orleans. Join us for an intimate and powerful performance.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3p6sb9hv.

City of Forest Day

Saturday, Oct. 4, all day

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free with admission (free-$10)

City of Forest Day is an annual event that raises awareness of the importance of New York City’s urban forest, presented by Forest for All NYC, in partnership with other organizations. This year, Wave Hill offers a variety of ways to explore our local woodlands, from volunteering at our Community Woodland Volunteer Day to experiencing a session of forest bathing or touring our current exhibition Trees, we breathe. Participants can enjoy free admission to Wave Hill grounds by mentioning they are attending a City of Forest Day event.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/city-of-forest-day.

Moana Live in Concert

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2-5 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$34-76 for adults, free for kids under 12

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert North American tour, featuring a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/moana-in-concert.

Pickleball Pandemonium!

Monday, Oct. 6, 9-10:30 a.m.

Kwame Ture Recreation Center, 1527 Jesup Ave.

Free

Adults and seniors are invited to join NYC Parks at Kwame Ture Recreation Center for pickleball pandemonium. Are you curious about this fun game that everyone is talking about and are interested in jumping in on the fun? You’re in luck! Don’t miss out, grab your paddle and join us. Participants must have an NYC Parks Recreation Center Membership. Membership is free for youths and young adults 24 years and under.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/10/06/pickleball-pandemonium.

Creative Tuesdays for Adults

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mott Haven Library, 321 E. 140 St.

Free

Join us at Mott Haven Library every Tuesday morning for a relaxing hour of crafting together. Learn something new each week, ranging from watercolors to jewelry, clay pieces to greeting cards and more. Let’s enjoy each other’s company and engage our artistic side on Tuesdays just for adults. You are welcome to attend as many or few sessions as you like, as each week will be a new project and fresh start.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/10/07/creative-tuesday.

Van Cortlandt Nature Group Walk

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Riverdale Stables, 6394 Broadway

Free

Take a slow walk in the park and learn about our local flora and fauna from naturalist Debbi Dolan. Debbi has a wealth of knowledge about nature that she enjoys sharing with everyone. Walk will meet in the parking lot of the Riverdale Stables.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/van-cortlandt-nature-group-walk-tickets-1739350156139.

International Indigenous Hip-Hop Festival 2025 (IIHHF)

Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

The International Indigenous Hip-Hop Festival (IIHHF) brings artists from across the Americas, North to South, to the birthplace of Hip-Hop in the South Bronx. From Oct. 9-12, the festival includes tours, open mics, wellness sessions, workshops and a main stage jam at Hostos Center for Arts and Culture. The Bronx created Hip-Hop’s mother tongue, and the festival brings Indigenous dialects and languages back into the cypher for knowledge exchange and a return to the roots. Both Indigenous peoples and the Bronx stand on the frontlines—of climate crisis, of cultural resistance—offering living solutions and vital knowledge for the future.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/international-indigenous-hip-hop-festival-2025-iihhf-tickets-1693655452049.