What’s happening | Fun festivals, NYC Parks activities and more

NYC Parks Presents: Skate It Easy

Friday, Sept. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Caserta Playground, 2151 St. Raymonds Ave.

Free

Join NYC Parks and Majority Leader Amanda Farias for a kids skate party at Grand Playground. Enjoy an afternoon of music, dancing and skating. Skates will be provided while supplies last, or feel free to bring your own.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/26/nyc-parks-presents-skate-it-easy.

Fall KidsFest

Saturday, Sept. 27, 1-3:30 p.m.

Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior St.

Free

Celebrate the new season with an afternoon of fun! Dance to a live DJ, pose for the AI Photo Booth, witness a performance by a local Hip Hop dance troupe and an appearance by the National Youth Poet Laureate, Stephanie Pacheco, who will read one of her winning poems. Plus, there will be tables with games, giveaways and craft activities for the kids.

For more information, visit bronxterminalmarket.com/events.

The Out of the Darkness Bronx Walk for Suicide Prevention

Sunday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lehman College, 2925 Goulden Ave.

Free

The Out of the Darkness Walk is an annual community event hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The walk this year takes place on Sept. 28 at Lehman College. The walk brings together people from all walks of life to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention and to show one another that no one is alone. At the event, we will have speeches, a wall of hope to remember those we’ve lost to suicide, a photobooth, music, a raffle, art and other entertainment.

For more information, visit afspwalks.donordrive.com/Bronx.

Pitch In to Pick Up Mondays

Monday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Starlight Park, Bronx River House, 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Free

Volunteer with us Mondays in September at Starlight Park, Bronx River House! We will be cleaning up litter to prevent it from entering the Bronx River. Your efforts not only protect wildlife and the rest of the Bronx River ecosystem, but they also help us identify the sources of trash so we can stop the pollution where it starts! We will provide gloves and tools for collecting the trash!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/09/29/pitch-in-to-pick-up-mondays.

Reading Adventures: Autumn Leaf Collages

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Morrisania Library, 610 E. 169th St.

Free

Join the Children’s Librarians for a special Reading Adventures: Autumn Leaf Collages! We’ll embark on a journey with the beautiful book, If You Find a Leaf by Aimée Sicuro. After our reading adventure, dive into creating your very own collage world using real, colorful fall leaves! Draw, glue and imagine a masterpiece that you can either take home or leave with us to display in the library!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/09/30/reading-adventures-autumn-leaf-collages.

Van Gogh’s Flowers

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$15-39

You’ve seen the paintings, now see them come to life in a way that only the New York Botanical Garden can deliver in Van Gogh’s Flowers! Fun for the whole family, spend the day exploring colorful botanical displays, large-scale artworks and a monumental field of sunflowers that celebrate his iconic works. Stop by the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden to enjoy hands-on programs, like crafts and potting up plant seedlings. On select nights, experience the exhibition after dark at Starry Nights, featuring live music and performances, plus cocktails and light bites for purchase. Conditions permitting, the evening culminates in a dazzling drone show!

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/van-goghs-flowers.

Harvest Glow

Thursday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$34.95, $24.95 for ages 2-12

Introducing Harvest Glow, the re-imagined nighttime family-friendly Halloween spectacular, arriving bigger and better than ever on select evenings this fall at the Bronx Zoo! Follow an animal-themed illuminated Jack O’ Lantern Trail, explore Dinosaur Safari at night and enjoy live pumpkin carving, Wildlife Theater, new games and more fun than ever before.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/harvest-glow.