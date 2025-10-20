What’s happening | Circus, Halloween fun and more

Flip Circus

Friday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m.

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.

$17.23+

The Circus is coming to town! Don’t miss experiencing thrill seeking motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel, gleeful clowns and more!

For more information, visit tickets.flipcircus.com/event-details/bronx-ny—october-24th—7pm.

40th Annual Bronx Halloween Parade 2025

Saturday, Oct. 25, 12-5 p.m.

Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue

Free

For four decades, the Bronx Halloween Parade has been a vibrant celebration of our community’s spirit, creativity and diversity. There will be exciting floats, spectacular costumes and lively performances. Whether you’re marching in the parade, watching from the sidelines or participating in our various activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! The excitement doesn’t end when the Parade passes by. Extend the celebration immediately after the parade at Bill Rainey Park for a spectacular post-parade festival.

For more information, visit bxcb2.events/.

Halloween: Wags to Witches

Sunday, Oct. 26, 1-5 p.m.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway Van Cortlandt Park

Free

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance, Van Cortlandt House Museum and the Urban Park Rangers invite you to a FREE fang-tastic afternoon of family and doggy fun. Get ready for creepy crafts, face painting, spine-chilling stories and more! Event will be held on the lawn of the Van Cortlandt House Museum. Be there at 3 for the Second Annual Canine Costume Contest.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/event/halloween-wags-to-witches-2/.

Independent Access Workshop

Monday, Oct. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Grand Concourse Library, 155 East 173rd St.

Free

This event will take place in person at Grand Concourse Library. Sign up for our Independent Access Workshop, where you’ll learn the ins and outs of our music studio and gain the skills to use the space on your own. Join the workshop, pass a short assessment and then book your independent studio sessions at your own pace. To build your skills even further, check out our book picks on music production, songwriting and audio tech, perfect for taking your creative journey beyond the studio.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/10/27/independent-access-workshop.

Salsa On2 for Beginners

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7-8 p.m.

Bar 47, 47 Bruckner Blvd.

$20-25

Come and have a drink as we learn the basics of Salsa On2 in the South Bronx. Students will be taught footwork as well as basic partnering. Class includes 1 drink ($20) or 2 ($25). Feel free try stay and socialize after.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/salsa-at-bar47-tickets-1429396566609.

Wicked Broadway Garden

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$17-39

In collaboration with the blockbuster Broadway musical WICKED, visitors will experience the turning of the season across NYBG’s 250 acres with opportunities to enjoy fall foliage and seasonal plants, such as stunning, colorful displays of Japanese chrysanthemums, without leaving the city.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/autumn-on-tap/wicked-broadway-garden/.

Wave Hill-O-Ween

Thursday, Oct. 30, 3-7:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free

Calling all ghosts and goblins, pirates and princesses! Back for an amazing second year—it’s Halloween at Wave Hill! Venture through our iron gates (if you dare!) for an evening adventure with treats, tricks and good old spooky fun. Grab a map to guide you on an eerie treasure trail through the gardens with “gourdgeous” photo ops along the way. Decorate a mini-pumpkin to take home in between fun and imaginative garden delights! Advance registration encouraged, online or by calling 718.549.3200 x251.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/wave-hill-o-ween.