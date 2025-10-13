What’s happening | Music, theatre, community and more

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will be performing at the Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Friday, Oct. 17, 7-8:30 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

A quintet classical performance by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS), one of 11 constituents of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. This program includes compositions by Johann Hummel and George Onslow. Through its performance, education and recording/broadcast activities, CMS draws more people to chamber music than any other organization of its kind.

For more information, visit chambermusicsociety.org/our-concerts/on-tour/events/25-26/bronx-ny-hummel-onslow.

Annual Pumpkin Carve-Off

Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$17-39

Now in its fifth year, NYBG’s annual carving competition is hosted by Adam Bierton and features three master carvers going head-to-head to create imaginative designs.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/autumn-on-tap/pumpkin-carve-off.

Open House New York “Fantastical Realities” Exhibition Tour with Artists and Curator

Sunday, Oct. 19, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Derfner Judaica Museum, 5901 Palisade Ave.

Free

As part of Open House New York, join us for a special tour and Q&A with the senior curator and artists in conjunction with the exhibition, Fantastical Realities: Sandra Caplan, Maya Ciarrocchi and Ray Ciarrocchi, the first time two generations of the Ciarrocchi-Caplan family will exhibit together. Ray Ciarrocchi (b. 1933) focuses on landscape, Sandra Caplan (b. 1936) on still life and Maya Ciarrocchi (b. 1967) works across disciplines. The worlds they create and the realities they express are intimately connected to the times in which they work and in which their practices have evolved. Photo ID required for entry.

For more information, visit ohny.org/place/derfner-judaica-museum-fantastical-realities.

Adult Coloring and Conversation Program

Monday, Oct. 20, 3-4 p.m.

Moshulu Library, 285 E. 205th St.

Free

This event will take place in person at the Mosholu Library. Join the crowd of adult coloring fans and find out why adults are going back to coloring. We can chat about current events, hobbies, movies and books while we color.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/10/02/adult-coloring-conversation-program.

3rd Annual YJAM Speak Out

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2-6 p.m.

St. Mary’s Park, 450 St. Ann’s Ave.

Free

Come join us for the 3rd Annual YJAM rally and speak out! Youth Justice Action Month is all about fighting for youth justice while uplifting the voices of the youth by placing them in the middle of conversations and actions. On the day of, we will be meeting up in front of Horizon Detention Facility and then will march our way down to St. Mary’s Park! It’s going to be a day filled with powerful speeches, activities for all ages and community conversation. There will be giveaways, food, refreshments and resources. Let’s come together to celebrate YJAM and all the amazing youth around the city!!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-yjam-speak-out-tickets-1743310090409.

HHFM Hunts Point Market

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Luis Suarez Memorial Park, Barretto Street

Free

Welcome to the HHFM Hunts Point Market! Join us for a fun-filled day at Luis Suarez Memorial Park, where you can discover a variety of local vendors offering everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to support small businesses and connect with your community. Don’t miss out on this exciting market experience!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hhfm-hunts-point-market-tickets-1492283814059.

In Their Footsteps

Thursday, Oct. 23, 7-9:30 p.m.

Bronx Music Hall Amphitheatre, 442 E. 162nd St.

$25

In Their Footsteps transforms the untold experiences of five American women who served in Vietnam into visceral theatre. Crafted entirely from oral histories, this documentary theater piece immerses audiences in the poignant, harrowing and deeply moving testimonies of these remarkable women. Through dynamic staging and evocative soundscapes, audiences walk in the footsteps of those who lived through one of America’s most controversial conflicts. The Off-Broadway hit returns for a special limited engagement.

For more information, visit infinitevarietynyc.org/in-their-footsteps-bmh.