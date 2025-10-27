What’s happening | Halloween and Day of the Dead fun, plays and more

Trick or Treat: The Ultimate Halloween Kids Party

Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Bronx Residential Community Center, 491 Gerard Ave.

$12.51

This Halloween, bring the whole family out for an evening of festive fun at the Halloween Kids Party, hosted by PM Events Worldwide Services. Designed for children of all ages, this community event combines entertainment, games and seasonal activities in a safe and family-friendly environment.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/trick-or-treat-the-ultimate-halloween-kids-party-tickets-1658662647629.

Día de Muertos Communal Altar By Marco Saavedra

Saturday, Nov. 1, 1-3 p.m.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

The Bronx Museum invited artist Marco Saavedra to create an altar for their Dia de Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1. The purpose of this altar is to collectively imagine a new world that is based on compassion for others and connection to nature and ancestry. The altar, along with its surrounding programming, invites the community to paint flowers, leave votive images and break bread. Through these shared acts, attendees exercise our freedom to choose the “miracle of love” over the “death of the heart.”

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/communal-altar-saavedra.

Family Art Project: Day of the Dead

Sunday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free with $4-10 admission

Celebrate this special Mexican cultural holiday when you explore and create nicho boxes, small shadow boxes filled with meaning and purpose that honor a lost loved one.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-day-of-the-dead-2.

Bronx Medal Monday

Monday, Nov. 3, 1-8 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

Join in on Bronx Medal Monday, the ultimate post–NYC Marathon celebration and recovery event in the Bronx. Hosted at the historic Andrew Freedman Home mansion, this epic day of wellness and connection will feature medal engraving, professional portraits, massage and recovery treatments, guided yoga, partner raffles, music and more. Born from the desire of local runners for a meaningful celebration close to home, Bronx Medal Monday is a love letter to the vibrant Uptown running community—and open to all.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-medal-monday-post-marathon-celebration-registration-1759045134349.

Boogie Down Impact: Community Service Projects

Tuesday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

All ages are invited to join Boogie Down Impact at Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, where you’ll be able to lend a helping hand. This drop-in community service event will include letter writing to members of our armed forces, designing blankets for animals, collecting items for care packages and more.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/11/04/boogie-down-impact-community-service-projects.

Coffee and Conversations

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodstock Library, 761 E. 160 St.

Free

This event will take place in person at the Woodstock Branch Library. This month’s topic will be mental health and dealing with stress around the holidays. Patrons can speak and talk about their favorite traditions and recipes and maybe even learn a new one. In addition, patrons will be able to learn new skills or hobbies to deal with stress, whether it’s music, art, meditation or reading a book. There will be a variety of books to help guide the program and for participants to check out.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/11/05/coffee-and-conversations

Anna in the Darkness

Thursday, Nov. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Our Space Bx, 2311 Andrews Ave. N., #1A

$30

Come for a thrilling evening at Our Space Bx as they present Anna in the Darkness! Get ready to be immersed in a world of mystery and suspense as you follow Anna on her journey through the shadows. This in-person event promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/anna-in-the-darkness-tickets-1775236673679