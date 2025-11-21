What’s happening | Holiday lights, photos with Santa, a job fair and more

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Friday, Nov. 28, 3-9 p.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$26.95-56.95

New York’s family-favorite holiday tradition returns, as millions of lights and hundreds of illuminated animals spread across six lantern trails. Holiday Lights is a festive night out with friends and family celebrating wildlife and enjoying immersive light experiences, hands-on activities, holiday entertainment and delicious food and drinks. Beloved favorites return, including the Holiday Train and Enchanted Sea – plus new surprises, including thrilling snow tube slides, an epic illuminated ice-themed throne, virtual snowball throwing and much more.

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights.

Deborah Cox, Estelle and Vivian Green Ladies Night

Saturday, Nov. 29, 8-11 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$35-115

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, in celebration of the 45th Anniversary, is proud to present Deborah Cox, Estelle and Vivian Green Ladies Night! Deborah Cox, Estelle and Vivian Green join forces for an evening of powerhouse vocals and soulful energy that celebrates the very best of contemporary and classic R&B.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/ladies-night.

Bronx Flea Market

Sunday, Nov. 30, 12-4 p.m.

The Soundview Economic Hub, 1425 Bruckner Blvd.

Free

The Bronx Flea Market is now accepting vendor applications for our upcoming season! Whether you’re a street vendor, artist, local shop, vintage collector or home-based business, this is your chance to showcase your goods in a high-visibility, community-driven marketplace.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-flea-market-tickets-1399765218449.

It’s My Park at Brust Park

Monday, Dec. 1, 12-2 p.m.

Brust Park, Manhattan College Pkwy., Dash Pl, Greysto

Free

This “It’s My Park” season, volunteer with Stewards of Brust Park to weed, mulch and bag leaves for composting at Brust Park. We look forward to cleaning up the park with you!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/01/its-my-park-at-brust-park.

Santa Photos at The Mall at Bay Plaza

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2-7 p.m.

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.

$39.99+

Bring the young, and the young at heart, to take memorable photos with Santa!

For more information, visit mallatbayplaza.com/events/32683-santa-photos/.

NYPL / New York State Job Fair

Wednesday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, 610 E. 186 St.

Free

You’re invited to New York Public Library’s New York State Opportunities in Government Job Fair, hosted by the Belmont Library. Are you interested in a job with New York State? Join the New York Public Library’s Career Services team, along with the New York State Departments of Labor and Civil Service, at our New York State Opportunities in Government Job Fair, happening on Wednesday, Dec. 3. This event will highlight employment opportunities that are available throughout New York State and will offer attendees the option to meet representatives from more than 10 New York State agencies who can offer information about job openings in their departments.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/you-are-invited-nypl-new-york-state-job-fair-tickets-1956517830499.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Siempre Pa’lante! presents Cultura Live! En Barrio BX!

Thursday, Dec. 4, 7-11 p.m.

Barrio BX, 1247 Castle Hill Ave.

Free

Join us for a night of cultura, music and art at Barrio BX! Siempre Pa’lante! Cultura Live! will feature talented artists representing the Bronx, Loisaida (LES), Brooklyn and Queens. Get ready to experience live performances by Daso y El Grupo Cemí. On the mix will be DJ Tahleim providing them vibras. Special guests include April Hernandez-Castillo and Summer Rose Castillo. Vejigante Mask exhibit by artist Bebé Bambú. Brownsville Bred movie highlights and official music video “Semilla de Fe” preview. From the award-winning writer/director Elaine Del Valle comes a bold coming-of-age drama rooted in Brooklyn grit and Puerto Rican soul.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/siempre-palante-presents-cultura-live-en-barrio-bx-tickets-1968311032283.