What’s happening | a food drive, José Alberto, a turkey trot and more

All Together Healing Inc. and ASPIRA of New York will be holding a food drive ahead of Thanksgiving.

All Together Healing Inc. and ASPIRA Food Drive Event

Friday, Nov. 21, 5-7:30 p.m.

ASPIRA of New York, 345 Brook Ave.

Free

All Together Healing Inc. and ASPIRA of New York are teaming up to make sure everyone in our community can join in our food drive. Sign up to be a part of it! We’ll have some snacks and drinks while they last, and registered guests get priority. Don’t forget to bring your ID and be ready to fill out some forms.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/all-together-healing-inc-and-aspira-food-drive-event-bronx-ny-tickets-1755038470309.

José Alberto “El Canario” 50th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 22, 8-11 p.m.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

$40-107

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, in celebration of the 45th Anniversary, is proud to present José Alberto “El Canario” 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. Celebrating 50 years of his career, “The Showman of Salsa” takes audiences on a spectacular journey through his illustrious career at his favorite venue, Lehman Center, a venue cherished by his loyal fans. The multi Grammy Award winner will be joined by an incredible ensemble of talented musicians, dancers and special guest artists soon to be announced.

For more information, visit lehmancenter.org/events/el-canario-50.

Family Art Project: Tiny Terrariums

Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free with $4-$10 admission

Create your very own mini terrarium. We’ll learn all about soil and decomposers as we craft our tiny worlds. Embellish your creation with natural decorations. Jars are provided and families are welcome to bring a jar from home. At 11:30, families can enjoy a storytime program in the Gund Theater, all ages welcome.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/family-art-project-tiny-terrariums-4.

Free Bachata Class

Monday, Nov. 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Nieves Latin Dance Studio, 170 W. 233rd St.

Free

Free Trial Open-Level Bachata Class for New Students. Our Classes are fun, friendly and easy to learn! We offer new beginner classes every week at multiple locations.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/free-bachata-class-bronx-tickets-1508116800949.

Boogie Down Impact: Community Service Projects

Tuesday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

All ages are invited to join Boogie Down Impact at Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, where, together, we will lend a helping hand. Our drop-in community service event will include letter writing to members of our armed forces, designing blankets for animals, collecting items for care packages and more. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/11/25/boogie-down-impact-community-service-projects.

Hybrid Book Discussion: Open Book Format

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Rd.

Free

Join the Bronx Library Center in the branch or on Google Meets for our “Hybrid Book Discussion.” You must register with your email address in order to receive the link to participate. The link will be sent to you by email approximately one day before the discussion. Let’s join up to do what we love most, discussing books! We can’t wait to see and hear from you!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/11/12/hybrid-book-discussion-open-book-format.

Pints and Pavements x Bronx Nomads Turkey Trot

Thursday, Nov. 27, 8:45-10 a.m.

James Baldwin Plaza, Sedgwick Avenue and Goulden Avenue

Free

Join us for the 6th Annual Pints and Pavements x Bronx Nomads Turkey Trot! This year, we’re excited to collaborate with The Jeep Chrysler Dealership and DeWitt Clinton High School to bring the community together for a fun and meaningful event. All are welcome! We’ll have multiple pace options, including a 5K run and a 2-mile walking route, so everyone can participate.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pints-pavements-x-bronx-nomads-turkey-trot-tickets-1968253941523.