What’s happening | movies, music, holiday celebrations and more

The Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture will be hosting its annual Kwanzaa celebration next week.

Fun Film Fridays

Friday, Dec. 5, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Throg’s Neck Library, 3025 Cross Bronx Expy.

Free

This event will take place in person at Throg’s Neck Library. Come kick back and enjoy a family-friendly movie with the Throgg’s Neck Library Children’s staff! Film ratings range from G-PG. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver in order to participate.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/12/05/fun-film-fridays.

Bronx Terminal Market Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 6, 1-3:30 p.m.

Bronx Terminal Market, 610 Exterior St.

Free

Celebrate the holiday season with Santa and his helpers, arts and crafts, photo ops, giveaways and music with DJ Big Ive.

For more information, visit bronxterminalmarket.com/events/.

Irish Trad Session w/Lindsey Ceitinn and Michelle Bergin, featuring Mikey Reidy

Sunday, Dec. 7, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

An Beal Bocht Cafe, 445 W. 238th St.

Free

The Bronx’s longest-running Irish Trad Session with Lindsey Ceitinn and Michelle Bergin takes place every Sunday.

For more information, visit anbealbochtcafe.com/events-programs/irish-trad-session-wlindsey-ceitinn-michelle-bergin-53s2f-ktt7t-6bgj7-pgz3d-5xgk9.

Step Aerobics

Monday, Dec. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

New Settlement Community Center, 1501 Jerome Ave.

Free

Step Aerobics is a cardio workout that will elevate your heart rate, strengthen muscles and improve coordination and balance.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/08/step-aerobics1.

Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 4-6 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

Free

Join Hostos this year as we celebrate Kwanzaa! The evening will feature special performances of music and dance. A cultural and communal event for the entire family.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/annual-kwanzaa-celebration-tickets-1708033838189.

Album Release Concert: MANNAfesto: Vol. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 7-8 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

Free

Come witness classical vocal artistry like you’ve never seen before in the South Bronx at MANNAfesto Vol. 1 album release concert! Join in on this free event for the launch of the newest chapter of the artist’s visual album work — a body of music and narrative films they have been shaping quietly for years, waiting for the right moment to speak at full scale.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/album-release-concert-mannafesto-vol-1-tickets-1968638321213.

Winter Discovery Night

Thursday, Dec. 11, 4-6:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

Free

Why do animals hibernate? How are snowflakes all so different? Explore all your winter wonderings with a fun, hands-on evening full of science, art and creativity. Perfect for curious kids (ages 5+) and their families!

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/winter-discovery-night.