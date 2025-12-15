What’s happening | Holiday fun, winter walks, zumba and more

Come see the Holiday Train Show at New York Botanical Garden.

Riverdale Menorah Lighting

Friday, Dec. 19, 3 p.m.

The Bell Monument at Bell Tower Park, West 239th Street and Riverdale Avenue

Free

Celebrate Chanukah with the daily lighting of the Riverdale menorah at Bell Tower Park. Join in on the holiday fun!

For more information, visit chabadbronx.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/7148104/jewish/Giant-Menorah-Lighting.htm.

Winter Solstice Walk

Saturday, Dec. 20, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Wave Hill, 675 W. 252nd St.

Free with admission of $4-10

Bundle up and explore the serene winter garden on the shortest day of the year, guided by Senior Horticultural Interpreter Jess Brey. As the setting sun casts long shadows across the landscape, enjoy a stroll among seasonal botanical wonders, including majestic evergreens in shades of gold and green, fiery red-twig dogwoods and bedazzled shrubs with pink, purple and red berries. Ages 10 and older welcome with an adult.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/winter-solstice-walk-2.

Bronx Winter Market – Winter Wonderland Finale

Sunday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sankofa Haus, 2422 3rd Ave.

Free

Come join us for the ultimate winter celebration at Sankofa Haus! The Bronx Winter Market Finale is the place to be for all your last-minute holiday shopping needs. Discover unique gifts from local vendors, indulge in delicious food and enjoy live music and entertainment. Don’t miss out on this festive event to wrap up the winter season in style!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-winter-market-winter-wonderland-finale-tickets-1968204108471.

Irish Language Classes

Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

The Burren, 4342 Katonah Ave.

Free, donations accepted

Meet up and learn Irish in an informal, conversational setting at the Burren Public House. Free and no prior experience necessary.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/irish-language-classes-tickets-1964363182157.

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, Dec. 23, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

Zumba Gold offers a low-impact workout set to a fusion of Latin, International and popular music dance themes, creating a dynamic, exciting, effective fitness system! The routines feature aerobic fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that challenge both the heart and muscles. With fun music and easy-to-follow steps, you can’t go wrong! Participants must sign in at the front desk and bring locks to lock up their bags. The center does not allow anyone to bring their bags to the multi-use room, except for towels, water and phones.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/23/zumba-gold.

Santa Photos at The Mall at Bay Plaza

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 12:30-5:45 p.m.

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Ave.

$39.99+

Bring the young and the young at heart to take memorable photos with Santa!

For more information, visit mallatbayplaza.com/events/32683-santa-photos.

Holiday Train Show

Thursday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd.

$27-39

After more than three decades, the Holiday Train Show continues to delight as New York City’s favorite winter tradition and a can’t-miss adventure. The timeless magic of rail travel fills NYBG with seasonal cheer as model trains travel over famous bridges and through familiar city settings, bringing nearly 200 twinkling landmark replicas—including new surprises for 2025/2026—to life under the glass of the warm and welcoming Enid A. Haupt Conservatory. Get up close to see these miniature masterpieces, each one meticulously crafted from plant parts like palm fronds, pinecones and cinnamon sticks.

For more information, visit nybg.org/event/holiday-train-show-2025/.