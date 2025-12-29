What’s happening | Painting and photography classes, exercise and more

Painting Class with JASA

Friday, Jan. 2, 1-2 p.m.

Baychester Library, 2049 Asch Loop N.

Free

Unleash your creativity at the Baychester Library’s enchanting painting program, presented in partnership with JASA. On Jan. 2, the library’s community room transforms into a vibrant studio, where patrons can explore the world of art under the expert guidance of a skilled instructor. Embark on a visual adventure as you discover brushstrokes, color palettes and the joy of creating something uniquely yours. The library provides all necessary materials, allowing you to delve into the world of art without any worries. As you unleash your inner artist, relish the camaraderie of fellow participants and savor complimentary refreshments that add a delightful touch to this cultural and social gathering.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/01/02/painting-class-jasa.

BronxRockets Run/Walk Group

Saturday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rev. T. Wendell Foster Park, 1055 Jerome Ave.

Free

Come join us for an easy-going run or walk around the parks with a group of positive, friendly and supportive people.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronxrockets-runwalk-group-tickets-1108475202169.

Sacko Awards Ceremony

Sunday, Jan. 4, 1-6 p.m.

The Bronx Beer Hall, 2344 Arthur Ave.

Free

Join us in person for an unforgettable night celebrating the best of the best! The Sacko Awards Ceremony is all about fun, recognition and good vibes. Come mingle, cheer and witness some epic moments live. Don’t miss out on the excitement – it’s gonna be a blast!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/sacko-awards-ceremony-tickets-1975583780268.

BE BOLD: Ballet Programming

Monday, Jan. 5, 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval E.

Free

NYC Parks, in partnership with the Misty Copeland Foundation, invites children ages 6–12 years to enroll in the BE BOLD afterschool dance program, a fun introductory ballet class with live music. The BE BOLD program is free and offers a new approach to afterschool dance education for young children that makes ballet accessible, affordable and fun.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/01/05/be-bold-ballet-programming.

4-Day Workshop: Intro to Black and White Film Photography

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 6-8:30 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center Annex, 364 E. 151 St.

$400

In this four-week workshop, BDC founder and photojournalist Michael Kamber will instruct students in the basics of 35mm analog photography. Students will learn camera mechanics, develop their own film and make silver gelatin prints in the BDC darkroom. This comprehensive course will take students from their first steps in analog photography to a working knowledge of developing and darkroom printing—skills that will serve as a foundation to their creative practice in film photography.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/4-day-workshop-intro-to-black-white-film-photography-tickets-1976911205633.

Pour Decisions Comedy Night

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 7-9:30 p.m.

Boogie Down Grind, 868 Hunts Point Ave.

$17.85

A weekly comedy mic and showcase at Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx. The Bronx just got a new pour. We have kegs and coffee, What’s your pour?

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pour-decisions-comedy-night-tickets-1977084243193.

Craft and Decorate: Wellbeing Bingo Card

Thursday, Jan. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Bronx Kreate Hub, 15 Canal Pl.

$39.19+

Join us for a fun in-person session where you’ll get creative and make your very own Wellbeing Bingo Card. It’s a chill way to boost your mood and focus on self-care while crafting! Bring your good vibes and get ready to decorate, relax and connect with others. Perfect for anyone looking to add a splash of positivity to their day!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/craft-decorate-wellbeing-bingo-card-tickets-1976643956283.