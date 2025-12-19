What’s happening | Fitness, comedy, hikes and more

Shape Up NYC: Low Impact Dance Fitness

Friday, Dec. 26, 10-10:45 a.m.

Mosholu Library, 285 E. 205 St.

Free

This program will take place in person at Mosholu Library. This fun, low-impact dance fitness class is designed to make you feel energized! Here, we focus on cardio and full-body movements to give you a well-rounded workout. Come join us!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/12/12/shape-nyc-low-impact-dance-fitness.

One Book One Bronx: The Sisterhood by Courtney Thorsson

Saturday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free, donations accepted

One Book One Bronx is a weekly community book club that brings people together to explore a wide range of books. This week’s book is “The Sisterhood: How a Network of Black Women Writers Changed American Culture,” by Courtney Thorsson.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/one-book-one-bronx-the-sisterhood-by-courtney-thorsson-tickets-1834697201719.

Kwanzaa: Regeneration Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 28, 3-5 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$25-45

Kwanzaa Regeneration Celebration comes to Hostos Center! This will be an uplifting performance featuring Forces of Nature Dance Theatre under the leadership of critically acclaimed choreographer Abdel Salaam. Join us for a celebration of Kwanzaa through dance from across the African Diaspora, music and spoken word, honoring the principles of Kwanzaa, family, community and culture.

For more information, visit hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts/events/Year2025/December/Regeneration-Celebration/.

Crafty Corner Series

Monday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Jerome Park Library, 118 Eames Pl.

Free

Start your week with some fun crafts! This program series aims to bring more crafts to our adult patrons through published crafting titles in our nonfiction section. Our adult patrons will read through various crafting book selections curated by library staff and then engage with the selected crafts for the week. Supplies and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2025/12/01/crafty-corner-series.

Hilarious Family Feud Comedy Show – Stand-Up at Salsa Con Fuego

Tuesday, Dec. 30, 5-11 p.m.

Salsa Con Fuego, 2297 Cedar Ave.

$12.51

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughs as the Family Feud Comedy Takeover hits the stage at Salsa Con Fuego! This high-energy comedy battle brings two hilarious families head-to-head for an unforgettable showdown. Hosted by the always entertaining Rob Stapleton, with music by DJ Mike Neezy, this event blends stand-up comedy, family-style roasting and game-show fun—all under one roof. If you love sharp punchlines, quick comebacks and high-spirited friendly competition, this is the comedy event you don’t want to miss.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilarious-family-feud-comedy-show-stand-up-at-salsa-con-fuego-tickets-1976672931950.

Kids Week: Campfire Story Time

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1-2 p.m.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway

Free

Join the Urban Park Rangers for a cozy campfire and storytelling session. Rangers will read books and use puppets paired with visual props. Dress warm and bring a blanket!

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2025/12/31/kids-week-campfire-story-time.

3rd Annual Hatsuhinode (初日の出): New Year’s Day Sunrise Hike and Meditation

Thursday, Jan. 1, 6:45-8:30 a.m.

VCPA Learning Garden, Broadway and Mosholu Avenue

Free

Join us for the 3rd Annual Hatsuhinode—the Japanese tradition of welcoming the first sunrise of the year—on a peaceful hike through the winter landscape of Van Cortlandt Park. Led by Yoshiko Mori and Noel Hefele, this event offers a quiet space to reflect, connect with nature and celebrate fresh beginnings. Starting at the VCPA Learning Garden, we will hike to a scenic overlook to watch the sunrise.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-hatsuhinode-new-years-day-sunrise-hike-meditation-tickets-1977742426838.