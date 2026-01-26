What’s happening | live music, exercise, Black History Month celebrations and more

Calle y Diamantes Video Release Party and Live Performance

Friday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Bronx Brewery and Empanology, 856 E. 136 St.

$31.05

Celebrate the official video release of Calle y Diamantes and see a live performance! ¡QUE VIVA LA SALSA! A fun-filled evening of music, dancing and great company.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/calle-y-diamantes-video-release-party-live-performance-tickets-1980266848451.

Scent and Savor Candle Experience

Scent and Savor, Jan. 31, 4-7 p.m.

2480 Beaumont Ave.

$60.06

Join us for the Scent and Savor Candle Experience! Looking for a fun way to unwind? This in-person event lets you dive into the world of delightful aromas and cozy vibes. Create your own custom candle while enjoying tasty treats and great company. It’s all about relaxing, crafting and savoring good moments together. Don’t miss out on this unique, hands-on adventure for your senses!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/scent-and-savor-candle-experience-tickets-1978759688495.

Warming Winter Yoga

Sunday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave.

$25 (includes admission to the grounds)

Yoga returns to the majestic Armor Hall this winter! As you’re surrounded by panoramic views of the Conifer Slope, stunning trees and the tranquility of the winter garden, feel reconnected, refreshed and revitalized through gentle yoga practice. The flow of each session is inspired by the frosty winter weather.

For more information, visit wavehill.org/calendar/warming-winter-yoga-1-11.

Step Aerobics

Monday, Feb. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

New Settlement Community Center, 1501 Jerome Ave.

Free

Step Aerobics is a cardio workout that will elevate your heart rate, strengthen muscles and improve coordination and balance.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/02/02/step-aerobics.

STEAM Time: Black History Month Off the Pages

Tuesday, Feb. 3, 3-4 p.m.

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Ave.

Free

Join staff from the Clason’s Point Library for an exciting, hands-on program dedicated to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Enjoy an activity from titles in the nonfiction collection. Afterward, explore recommended titles!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/02/03/steam-time-black-history-month-pages.

The Grand Opening of Greka by Montuno Coffee

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 5-9 p.m.

Bronx Kreate Hub, 15 Canal Pl.

Free

Hey coffee lovers! Join us in person for the Grand Opening of Greka by Montuno Coffee. Come hang out, enjoy some amazing brews and celebrate this exciting new spot with us. We can’t wait to share our passion for coffee with you!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/the-grand-opening-of-greka-by-montuno-coffee-tickets-1981463310100.

Moravilla Game Night: Galentine Edition

Thursday, Feb. 5, 5-11:30 p.m.

Barrio BX, 1247 Castle Hill Ave.

$12.51

Cohosted with Her Signature and Barrio BX Music, games and fun—grab your bestie or two and join us for Galentine’s Game Night for a good cause. Grab your bestie and join us for a night of games, music and good vibes at Barrio BX! Cohosted with Jessica Lopez of Her Signature, this Galentine’s celebration brings our community together for fun while highlighting Moravilla’s 2026 community give-back initiatives.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/moravilla-game-night-galentine-edition-tickets-1980522420875.