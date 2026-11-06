Graffiti-covered Thompson Building frustrates Pelham Bay residents as redevelopment stalls

An abandoned, graffiti-covered building on the grounds of the Bronx Psychiatric Center has become a growing frustration for Pelham Bay residents, who say the deteriorating property is an eyesore and a potential invitation for further vandalism.

While plans are underway to redevelop the 33-acre state-owned site, delays in transferring the property to Simone Development Companies have left residents waiting for the buildings to be addressed.

During a recent walking tour with local elected officials, Pelham Bay Taxpayers Association President Michele Torrioni raised concerns about the condition of the six-story Thompson Building, whose graffiti-covered upper floors are visible from nearby residential streets.

The proposed redevelopment would include a mix of affordable, market-rate and co-op housing, along with commercial space and a hotel, but the future of the Thompson and adjacent Parker buildings — whether they will be demolished or repurposed — has not yet been determined.

One of Torrioni’s key concerns was the maintenance of the state property since it is impacting Pelham Bay the most, especially residents living on Buhre, St. Theresa and Wilkinson avenues, who have unobstructed views of the graffiti.

Torrioni said she receives a lot of complaints pertaining to the high-rise graffiti on the state property.

“Leaving the graffiti there encourages others. It’ll spread like a cancer,” she said.

Bronx resident Sandi Unger, a member of the state hospital’s Board of Visitors, recently videoed the condition of the Thompson Building and the adjacent Parker Building, which is also abandoned and found them to be wide open and easily accessible to vandalism.

Unger was told by a state official that the graffiti removal would cost at least $100,000. They’re waiting for the new owner to address the issue.

The office of Mental Health did not respond to the Bronx Times request for comment by deadline.

According to Jeff Klein, president of Allied Government Affairs, which represents Simone Development Companies, the transfer of the 33-acre site was delayed when Empire State Development changed the scope of the project from all commercial to a mixture of housing and commercial.