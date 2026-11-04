Disabled veterans in NYC could see property taxes eliminated under proposed bill

New York State passed a law that would allow some disabled veterans to stop paying property taxes on their homes. But for veterans in the Bronx, whether that exemption becomes available is still up to New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Dec. 19, 2025 and it was amended earlier this year. It gives counties, cities, towns, villages and school districts the option to exempt the primary residences of qualifying veterans from 100% of covered property taxes and certain additional assessments.

The decision is left to each local government. That means a veteran in one part of New York could receive the benefit while another veteran with the same disability status elsewhere in the state might not.

To qualify, veterans need documentation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs confirming they are permanently and totally disabled because of their military service. They must also meet requirements involving their service, discharge status, homeownership and primary residence.

In New York City, Council Member Frank Morano introduced Introduction 1051 on Sept. 10 to make the full exemption available throughout the five boroughs. The City Council’s Veterans and General Welfare committees held a joint hearing on Oct. 21, but the bill was left in committee without a vote. As of Nov. 1, it remains pending.

James Kenny, a local combat veteran who is fully disabled and living in the Bronx, questioned why a benefit intended for disabled veterans should depend on where they live.

“What’s the point of passing laws if they’re not going to be upheld, or in this case, only upheld where people see fit?” Kenny said. “Disabled veterans should be exempt if that’s what it says in the law, everywhere in New York State, whether they live in New York City, the Bronx or up in Buffalo.”

New York City already offers partial property tax exemptions for eligible veterans. Some veterans can receive additional reductions based on combat service or a disability connected to their service. The new measure would go further by eliminating covered property taxes entirely for those who qualify.

If New York City adopts the law, homeowners would still have to apply and submit the required documents. The state Department of Taxation and Finance says the exemption may apply to assessment rolls with taxable status dates beginning Oct. 1, in communities that approve it.

With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, Kenny said the issue is about more than a tax bill. He said the sacrifices veterans made should not be forgotten once their military service ends.

“With Veterans Day approaching, it’s good to see veterans and their service being recognized, but we also need to remember what was sacrificed and what was lost,” Kenny said.

“Not everyone who served came home the same person they were when they left. Some carry the physical and emotional effects of their service for the rest of their lives. Honoring veterans should also mean making sure they receive the support and benefits they deserve.”