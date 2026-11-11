Throggs Neck celebrates Bronx veterans at 42nd annual Veterans Day Parade

Bronx veterans and community members came together to celebrate the 42nd annual Bronx Veteran’s Day Parade.

The parade was led by Grand Marshall JonPaul Conover who is a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and who received a Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal with Valor for his service in Iraq. He serves as the post commander of American Legion Post 1456.

Lt. Col. Ron Watson and Laura Leich, directors of the event’s sponsoring organization, the United Veterans Parade Committee of Greater New York Inc., oversaw the parade coordination.

Former Grand Marshal David Leich carried the honorary folded American flag.

Honorary Grand Marshals included BG Robert Mennona, Richard M. Bonilla Sr., Patrick Mooney, Private Milton Ayala, Private First Class Samuel Sodofsky, Fireman Apprentice Frank Liquorie, Corporal Jose Rivera-Carrion and Sergeant Donald Mahoney.

Bronx veterans, residents and active service members came out to cheer on the veterans and families walking in the parade.

Carlos Santiago has served in the navy for 4 years from 1982-1986, and has lived in the Throggs Neck neighborhood for over 30 years.

Santiago’s son is in the navy. “He keeps the navy tradition going,” he said.

“Unfortunately there’s not too many of us like there used to be,” Santiago said. “It’s still good to see the support coming out and encouraging these veterans and having everyone come out and cheer for them. They did their service. We thank them for their service.”

Kevin Kelly who lives in the neighborhood makes it an annual tradition for his family to come out and support the veterans.

“The Throggs Neck Veterans Parade is a yearly tradition. It’s important that we come out and thank our veterans, so my family is out here every year on this corner,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s father used to lead the parade on his motorcycle every year before he passed away last year.

“We have to thank our Bronx veterans. It’s very important for the dedication to the country,” he said.

Ms. Middleton stood outside her house with her young daughter. Her sister is a retired Army Sergeant and now works for the Department of Veteran Services.

“It’s very important for the freedoms and the things that we have here to support and appreciate the people who serve and protect us,” she said.

Katelyn Sewcharran and her nephew waved to the veterans walking in the parade on the street corner of their house.

“It’s really nice to see everyone coming out to support the community and everyone should come out.”

Philip McArdle lives in Edgewater Park. He stood outside with his family and friends holding 10-feet tall American flags, waving and cheering for veterans as they pass by the parade.

“My grandfather served in WW2. I was never in the military, but I feel like a patriot based on how I live my normal day life. I just thank our veterans. I’m very passionate about our veterans and our country. This is a big day. I am very thankful for all that our veterans do for us,” he said.