New York submitted a formal request to exempt the Bronx from new upcoming Medicaid work requirements set forth by H.R.1., Governor Kathy Hochul announced Nov. 19.

The Bronx is the only New York county to qualify for the exemption, which is applicable due to the borough’s high unemployment rate.

Under the new requirements which will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, adults without a disability, ages 19 to 64 will have to either perform 80 hours of work, school, job training, or community service monthly, or earn $580 per month. The changes also require recipients to renew their coverage every six months, instead of annually and will no longer retroactively cover medical bills.

Championed by Congressional Republicans, H.R.1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill, was signed into law in July 2025, slashing funding for Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The cuts will also affect New York State’s Essential Plan, which provides insurance coverage for low-income earners who do not qualify for Medicaid.

“President Trump and Washington Republicans created this crisis by pushing through devastating Medicaid cuts and imposing burdensome new requirements that threaten coverage of nearly 2 million eligible New Yorkers. Their actions put families, seniors and vulnerable New Yorkers at risk of losing access to the care they depend on,” Governor Hochul said.

“We won’t let Washington’s red tape stand in the way of people getting the health care they need and deserve,” Hochul said.

Amir Bassiri, Medicaid Director for the New York State Department of Health, confirmed in October that the Bronx’s unemployment rate reaches the threshold for an exemption at a meeting convened by United Health Fund, first reported by POLITICO.

The bill allows counties with unemployment rates reaching 8% or 1.5 times the national average to qualify for an exemption. The national unemployment rate is currently 4.1% , according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and current estimates put the Bronx’s unemployment rate at 7%, the only New York county that meets the exemption.

Gov. Hochul announced that New York will participate in a temporary six-month federal hold harmless period, allowing the state to delay new rules that could disqualify current recipients from continued coverage as agencies and nonprofits scramble to ensure people don’t slip through the cracks.

Approximately 2 million New Yorkers are at risk of losing their coverage, including 900,000 people in New York City. Urban Health Plan estimates that 20,000 to 30,000 Bronx residents could lose their Medicaid or Essential Plan coverage.

Gov. Hochul directed the State Department of Health to submit a formal request to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to temporarily spare the Bronx from the new work requirements.

Hochul said the period will give the state more time to test new systems, develop strategies to prevent coverage loss, and educate the public. To curb the impact of H.R.1., the state is awarding $32 million 5-year contracts to 49 community organizations and 22 organizations that assist with health insurance enrollment to increase free outreach in local communities.

For more information on remaining on Medicaid, New York residents can visit the state’s website, find local qualified assistors in your neighborhood, or call 1-855-355-5777

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!