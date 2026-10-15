Bronx lawmakers secure $4.5M for Jacobi Hospital upgrades

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi is set to receive upgrades, thanks to a recent allocation of more than $4 million in funding from City Council.

Late last month, NYC Council members Shirley Aldebol and Amanda Farías announced the allocation of $4.5 million in capital funding for the acute-care municipal hospital, secured with the support of NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin and the Bronx Delegation.

The Sept. 28 announcement and check presentation confirmed the $4.5 million in funding will go toward equipment upgrades and construction to strengthen NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s facilities and patient care capabilities.

The $4.5 million in capital funding is part of a concerted effort and commitment by the City Council to strengthen the medical system in the Bronx and ensure NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi has the resources necessary to serve patients, healthcare professionals and families throughout the borough.

With the support of Speaker Menin and colleagues in the Bronx Delegation, Farías secured $3 million in funding for equipment upgrades, while Aldebol secured an additional $1.5 million for NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s Pediatric x-ray system.

Council Member Shirley Aldebol, who represents several East Bronx neighborhoods within NYC Council District 13, is excited about the investment in the borough’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Jacobi is a vital healthcare institution for families across the Bronx, and investing in its facilities and equipment means directly investing in the quality of care or residents receive,” Aldebol said.

The $1.5 million secured by Aldebol will also be applied to turnkey construction, an industry term used to describe the scenario of a single contractor who manages every single phase of construction.

Farías, who represents NYC Council District 18, is proud to have been a staunch advocate for securing funding for the hospital, located in the Morris Park neighborhood of the borough.

“Our public hospitals carry an enormous responsibility for the health of our borough, and we have a responsibility to ensure their doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals have the equipment and infrastructure they need to provide the Bronx with the highest quality of care,” Farías said.

Farías, who is also co-chair of the Bronx Delegation alongside Council Member Justin Sanchez of District 17, also said NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s equipment needs were a priority in the group’s budget.

The Bronx Delegation of the New York City Council is a unified group of nine City Council members who represent districts across the borough. Together, they advocate for borough-wide policies, secure city funding and shape legislation to improve Bronx communities.

“The message I want to send today is clear: When the Bronx tells us what it needs, our delegation listens and we are going to work together to get it done,” Sanchez said.

Menin expressed the significance of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi’s community impact, and stated it has been an important fixture in the borough and has provided high-quality, community-based care to Bronx residents and their families.

“This investment ensures that the staff at Jacobi can continue meeting the needs of their community,” Menin said.

The check presentation on Sept. 28 represented a collaborative effort to invest in the long-term needs of NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi and strengthen healthcare resources available to Bronx residents.

“This funding is about giving our healthcare professionals the tools they need and ensuring Bronx families continue to have access to the quality care they deserve,” Aldebol said.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, whose CEO Christopher Mastromano confirmed the funds will “go directly toward technology that makes a meaningful difference in treating its patients.”

As of press time, The NYC Council had not announced an expected completion date for the $4.5 million in upgrades.