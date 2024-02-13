UPDATE: Snow, heavy blue demographic likely contributing to 1% voter turnout in Bronx Assembly District 77 special election

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A snowy special election day is nearly over for Bronxites, who have been heading to the polls on Tuesday to fill the state Assembly District 77 seat in small numbers.

According to information from the New York City Board of Elections, as of 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, there had only been 722 check-ins for the special election — which includes the 272 who checked in during the early voting period. Those 722 check-ins represent only 1.13% of the district’s active registered voters.

The seat was vacated following the resignation of Latoya Joyner, who announced on the first day of the 2024 legislative session that she was leaving the Assembly to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. State Assembly District 77 encompasses the neighborhoods of Claremont, Concourse, Mount Eden, Highbridge and Morris Heights.

At the Bronx Borough Hall poll center on Tuesday afternoon, Beverly Mills, the site coordinator, told the Bronx Times that only 10 people had shown up to vote in person by about 1:30 p.m.

“I feel the weather’s got a lot to do with it,” she said. Mills also attributed the lack of in-person voting to the nine-day early voting period, which she said cuts down the flow on Election Day.

Further south, at the Hostos Community College polling site, there had only been two in-person voters all day by 2:30 p.m.

Voter turnout is generally low in the Bronx, as demonstrated by the November 2022 gubernatorial and congressional elections, as well as last November’s citywide races. In November 2023, even the heated City Council District 13 race — where now-Republican Council Member Kristy Marmorato beat Democratic incumbent Marjorie Velázquez — only yielded a 4.4% voter turnout by around 3 p.m. on Election Day.

The special election’s concurrent winter storm — the heaviest snowfall in New York City in more than two years — is likely contributing low voter turnout. Soon after the polls opened the morning of Feb. 13, the National Weather Service reported a snowfall rate of 1-2 inches per hour on parts of the East Coast. At around 2:45 p.m., New York City Emergency Management cautioned that snow and standing water on roadways will likely freeze over Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Joyner — an attorney who had served as the 77th Assembly District representative since 2014 — chaired the body’s labor committee and sponsored bills to establish a maximum allowable temperature inside school buildings, create a task force to examine affordable housing lotteries, and prevent rent increases for disabled tenants, among numerous others.

In a statement posted to social media announcing her resignation, Joyner said her accomplishments on the Assembly will “forever be among my proudest accomplishments.”

“From my first days in the state capitol as an Assembly intern to subsequently having the privilege of representing the people of my community … I have always felt that state government plays a critical role in shaping the lives of all New Yorkers,” Joyner said. “My commitment to service remains unwavering.”

The Bronx Democratic Party was swift to unanimously nominate local consultant and attorney Landon Dais, 42, to take over Joyner’s seat after she announced her resignation. Originally from Harlem, Dais’ wife is from the Bronx and the couple is now living and raising their children in the borough.

Dais’ campaign told the Bronx Times in a statement that the candidate plans to continue efforts to share his vision for the District 77 until the polls close at 9 p.m.

“Despite challenging weather conditions, I remain optimistic and undeterred in my commitment to serving the 77th district. Early this morning, I was happy to help in clearing snow from polling places and engaging with the community,” he said. “Though today’s storm threw a curveball, it’s been a strong reminder that every vote truly counts and is greatly appreciated.”

The Democrat said his platform aims to address issues such as affordable housing, job training, after-school programs, and maintaining community safety and cleanliness in District 77.

In a majority blue district, Dais is heavily favored to win over his Republican challenger Norman McGill. According to the New York State Board of Elections, there were more than 48,000 active registered Democrats in District 77 as of Nov. 1, 2023 — compared to just over 2,000 Republicans. In fact, before Marmorato’s surprising upset in the Council District 13 race in November, a Republican had not been elected to any public office in the Bronx since 2004.

The 77th Assembly District seat will be up for grabs again next election cycle to serve the full term.

The Bronx’s special election is also clouded by interest over another in New York City on Feb. 13 — the effort to replace expelled Rep. George Santos in the 3rd Congressional District in Queens and Long Island. The snow has also caused the candidates in that race — Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip — to alter their Election Day campaign plans, and is forecasted to affect voter turnout in the 3rd Congressional District.

The polls are open until 9 p.m. To find your polling place, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

Emily Swanson contributed to this report. This story was last updated at 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 13. Check back this evening for updates.

