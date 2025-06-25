Bronx bucks trend: Cuomo wins borough while losing overall primary

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have lost the Democratic primary for mayor citywide, but he decisively won the Bronx, where he outperformed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in dozens of neighborhoods, solidifying his stronghold in the borough’s moderate, working-class enclaves.

According to preliminary results from the New York City Board of Elections, Cuomo led Mamdani by 18 percentage points in the Bronx, earning 54% of the vote to Mamdani’s 36%, with 96% of scanners reporting. He received nearly 55,000 of the 104,000 votes across the borough—his strongest showing citywide.

Cuomo, according to neighborhood data reported by The City, led Mamdani in more than 30 Bronx neighborhoods, including Co-op City, Wakefield, Edenwald, Morrisania, and Baychester—where he secured as much as 65% of the vote. His support was strongest in the East Bronx and sections of the northwest Bronx, such as Fordham (55%), Castle Hill (51%), and Soundview (54%), reflecting a durable base of older voters, union households, and public-sector workers.

In Co-op City, a massive housing complex with historically high turnout and political influence, Cuomo captured about 65% of the vote, one of his top-performing neighborhoods citywide. He also posted commanding margins in Claremont Village (57%), Crotona Park East (55%), and East Tremont (58%), highlighting his continued appeal in majority-Black and Latino districts.

MAP: How Your Neighborhood Voted in the NYC Mayoral Electionhttps://t.co/jSUdDOu2Y9 — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) June 25, 2025

However, Mamdani—who ultimately claimed the lead in the overall citywide count—found pockets of support in the Bronx as well, particularly in neighborhoods where younger, more progressive voters have been mobilized in recent years. He won convincingly in Westchester Square, where he received 66% of the vote, and in Morris Park and Van Nest, where he edged out Cuomo with smaller but notable margins.

Mamdani also carried Norwood (49% to 41%) and Pelham Parkway (45% to 42%), areas that have seen shifting demographics and an increase in tenant organizing and left-leaning activism. In Highbridge and University Heights, however, Cuomo maintained the edge, with margins exceeding 20 percentage points.

While the mayoral race will be officially decided through ranked-choice tabulations and the counting of absentee ballots, Cuomo conceded Tuesday night and called Mamdani to congratulate him. Still, he left the door open to future political endeavors.

Citywide, the race highlighted deep geographic divides. Mamdani led in Brooklyn by a 17-point margin and won Manhattan, Queens, and most of the city’s progressive strongholds. But Cuomo’s commanding 18-point lead in the Bronx, along with a nine-point margin in Staten Island, showed that his message still resonates across wide swaths of the city’s electorate.

Preliminary first-round results by borough:

Bronx: Cuomo +18 (104,601 votes, 92%)

Staten Island: Cuomo +9 (27,904 votes, >95%)

Brooklyn: Mamdani +17 (358,011 votes, 94% reporting)

Manhattan: Mamdani +5 (292,361 votes, 90%)

Queens: Mamdani +7 (210,669 votes, 93%)