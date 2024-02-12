Few Bronxites have cast early ballots for 77th Assembly District special election

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Only 272 Bronxites have cast their ballots in the 77th state Assembly District ahead of tomorrow’s special election, according to information from the New York City Board of Elections. Latoya Joyner vacated her position on the assembly in early January.

Voter turnout is generally low in the Bronx, as demonstrated by the November 2022 gubernatorial and congressional elections, as well as last November’s citywide races. In November 2022 just about 2.2% of the borough’s registered active voters had cast early ballots ahead of that election. In November 2023, even a heated City Council District 13 race — where now-Republican Council Member Kristy Marmorato pulled off an upset against Democratic incumbent Marjorie Velázquez — only yielded a 4.4% voter turnout by around 3 p.m. on Election Day.

About two weeks after Joyner announced her resignation, the Bronx Democratic Party unanimously nominated Landon Dais, 42, a consultant and attorney, to fill the seat. The 77th Assembly District encompasses the neighborhoods of Claremont, Concourse, Mount Eden, Highbridge and Morris Heights.

“My decision to seek this nomination stems from a deep-seated desire to serve and make a tangible difference in the lives of our residents. I am ready to take on this challenge and work tirelessly for the betterment of our community,” Dais said in a statement last month.

Dais told the Bronx Times that if elected, he intends to clean up Highbridge Park and support workers’ rights and expanding local construction jobs.

According to City and State, the Bronx Republican Party tapped Normn McGill to fill the 77th Assembly District seat. However, before Marmorato, a Republican had not been elected to public office in the Bronx since 2004.

Tomorrow’s special election is clouded by interest over another in New York City on the same day — the effort to replace expelled Rep. George Santos in the 3rd Congressional District in Queens and Long Island. According to the city Board of Elections, more than 9,000 people had voted in the 3rd Congressional District’s early voting period.

Polls are open tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling place, visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

