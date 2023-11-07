The polls are open: Bronx voters turn attention to heated Council District 13 race

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Check back all day for the latest updates on Election Day.

Voting is officially underway and Bronxites have begun hitting the polls this Election Day.

While the percentage of early voter turnout was lowest in the Bronx compared to other boroughs and most of today’s local races aren’t expected to be close contests — many around New York City have their eyes on one race to watch: the East Bronx’s Council District (CD) 13 seat.

Incumbent Democrat Marjorie Velázquez and her Republican challenger Kristy Marmorato head to the polls with a four-year term at stake. CD-13 includes the neighborhoods of Throggs Neck, Allerton, Morris Park, City Island and Pelham Parkway.

“I’m very excited by the support that my community has shown,” Marmorato, 45, told the Bronx Times on Monday evening. “In the next 24 hours I’m going to hit as many doors and have contact with as many people as possible.”

The challenger, seeking her first term in public office, ran on both the Republican and Conservative lines in the primary election this June — just narrowly eclipsing her opponent George Havranek on the third round of ranked-choice voting.

Velázquez, 42, on the other hand, was able to easily scoot past her Democratic challengers in the June primary — securing 67% of the total vote, and the win, in the first round of ranked-choice voting. The incumbent is rounding out her first term in the CD-13 seat.

“When it’s all said and done, our campaign is confident that the faith over fear message we’ve delivered to voters will get us across the finish line,” said JT Ennis, Velázquez’s campaign manager. “Results speak louder than empty rhetoric.”

Marmorato and Velázquez are coming off about a month of head-to-head public forums and debates, the most recent on BronxNet TV — which aired a week ago and escalated to heights never before seen by the network. The two went after each other’s political credibility and party ties during the televised debate — an ongoing theme throughout the campaign.

During her closing statement on BronxNet, Velázquez criticized Marmorato for accepting donations from employees of the city Board of Elections (BOE), where the challenger’s husband Gino Marmorato works as a GOP commissioner. Velázquez was talking about an October Daily News article where she alluded to the possibility that Marmorato’s husband peddled his influence at the BOE to encourage subordinates to donate to his wife’s campaign.

Marmorato’s connections to the Republican Party and Board of Elections have been dissected throughout the duration of her campaign. Apart from her husband at the BOE — critics, including Velázquez, have chastised her endorsement from the Bronx GOP, where her brother Michael Rendino serves as the county chair.

The challenger has also been criticized for launching her council bid with Nancy Marks as treasurer — the former campaign manager for the twice-indicted U.S. Rep. George Santos who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in federal court last month.

But Velázquez has also faced scrutiny over her political connections from Marmorato as well. That’s been primarily through the incumbent’s husband Jeff Lynch — who used to be a first deputy commission for the NYC Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit from 2017-2018 under Bill de Blasio, and the director for the NYC Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs from 2018-2020. Lynch was also a longtime chief of staff and strategist of former CD-13 Council Member Jimmy Vacca, who term-limited out in 2017 — the same election cycle Velázquez lost her first bid for the East Bronx seat.

Velázquez has also faced a lot of heat since being elected to the seat in 2021 from low-density housing proponents over her about-face on the Bruckner Boulevard rezoning project a year ago. The plan, which is set to bring 348 new apartments to Throggs Neck, including units set aside for seniors and veterans, passed the full City Council in October 2022 after Velázquez’s unexpected decision to back the project.

The incumbent has defended her final “yes” vote — saying the original Bruckner proposal and the one she landed on were “vastly different.” Marmorato has slammed Velázquez’s Bruckner position on the project, and maintains she would have opposed the proposal had she been on the council at the time of the vote.

A Republican has not been elected to public office in the Bronx since 2004.

Other City Council incumbents facing challengers today include (District 12) Kevin Riley, (District 15) Oswald Feliz, (District 16) Althea Stevens, (District 17) Rafael Salamanca Jr., and (District 18) Amanda Farías.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. tonight. To find out where to vote, visit the New York City Board of Election poll site locator at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.

