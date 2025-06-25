Election Day

Incumbents Eric Dinowitz, Kevin Riley and Althea Stevens cruise to victory

By Posted on
eric dinowitz
Council Member Althea Stevens cruised to victory in the Democratic primary for Bronx’s District 16.
File photo

Incumbent Eric Dinowitz won the Democratic primary for City Council District 11 on June 24, claiming 71.6% of first‑choice votes against challenger Danielle Herbert‑Guggenheim, who garnered 27.8% in preliminary tallies by the Board of Elections. Representing northwest Bronx neighborhoods—including Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Wakefield, and Woodlawn—Dinowitz first won a special election in 2021 and has held the seat since April 15 of that year

Meanwhile, in the northern Bronx’s District 12, incumbent Kevin Riley was re-elected in the Democratic primary, winning 75% of the vote, while former Council Member Andy King received 23.9%. Riley, who originally took the seat in a January 2021 special election following King’s ouster, ran to retain his position ahead of the November general election.

In District 16, incumbent Althea Stevens cruised to a win over challenger Shakur Joseph, securing 71% of first-choice votes on election night. Stevens seeks another term representing predominantly South Bronx communities.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from Around NYC