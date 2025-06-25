Incumbents Eric Dinowitz, Kevin Riley and Althea Stevens cruise to victory

Incumbent Eric Dinowitz won the Democratic primary for City Council District 11 on June 24, claiming 71.6% of first‑choice votes against challenger Danielle Herbert‑Guggenheim, who garnered 27.8% in preliminary tallies by the Board of Elections. Representing northwest Bronx neighborhoods—including Riverdale, Kingsbridge, Norwood, Wakefield, and Woodlawn—Dinowitz first won a special election in 2021 and has held the seat since April 15 of that year

Meanwhile, in the northern Bronx’s District 12, incumbent Kevin Riley was re-elected in the Democratic primary, winning 75% of the vote, while former Council Member Andy King received 23.9%. Riley, who originally took the seat in a January 2021 special election following King’s ouster, ran to retain his position ahead of the November general election.

In District 16, incumbent Althea Stevens cruised to a win over challenger Shakur Joseph, securing 71% of first-choice votes on election night. Stevens seeks another term representing predominantly South Bronx communities.