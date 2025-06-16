CM Riley swears in newly-elected members of Edenwald Resident Association

(Left to right) Council Member Kevin C. Riley, Edenwald Resident Association Financial Secretary Irma Cruz, Edenwald Resident Association Corresponding Secretary Betty Murray, Edenwald Resident Association President Walter J. McNeil, Edenwald Resident Association Vice President Elyse Murray, Edenwald Resident Association Treasurer Thedocia Status and Edenwald Resident Association Sergeant at Arms David Frierson.

New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley formally swore in the newly elected members of the Edenwald Resident Association on Tuesday, May 29, during a ceremony at the Edenwald Houses in the Northeast Bronx.

The association represents residents of the Edenwald Houses, working to amplify their voices and advocate for critical neighborhood priorities. Its members officially began their terms in early June.

Among those in attendance were representatives from NYPD PSA 8, Camber Property Group, L+M

Development Partners and C+C Apartment Management.

“Serving the people of Edenwald is all I know how to do,” Edenwald Resident Association President Walter J. McNeil, who has served for over 30 years, said. “I am glad that I was able to be at the right place at the right time to ensure that this transformative process has taken place.”

With 2,035 units, Edenwald Houses is the Bronx’s largest public housing complex. A $783 million renovation is currently underway at the property to help modernize it. This work includes comprehensive upgrades to the bathrooms and kitchens in each unit as part of the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, as well as new windows, flooring, paints and free broadband internet. Enhancements are also being made to the safety and security features and social services are being expanded at Edenwald Houses.

Camber Property Group, along with Henge Development, SAA EVI and L+M Builders Group, are completing the renovation work. The property manager of Edenwald Houses is C+C Apartment Management.