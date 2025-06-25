Elsie Encarnacion leads in District 8 Democratic primary, poised to succeed Diana Ayala

Elsie Encarnacion, chief of staff to outgoing City Council Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, is in a strong position to win the Democratic primary for New York City Council District 8, after emerging with a commanding early lead in a competitive, seven-way race.

According to preliminary results from the New York City Board of Elections, Encarnacion secured 28.7% of first-choice votes in the June 2025 primary, ahead of public interest attorney Wilfredo López, who received 18.3%, and Clarisa Alayeto, chair of Bronx Community Board 1, who earned 15.3%. The final outcome will be determined through the city’s ranked-choice voting system, but Encarnacion’s early advantage—combined with her institutional support—positions her as the likely winner.

The race to represent District 8, which includes portions of the South Bronx and East Harlem, drew a diverse slate of candidates seeking to succeed Ayala, who is term-limited after two terms. Encarnacion entered the race with more than a decade of experience in city government, along with a well-organized campaign bolstered by major endorsements.

Throughout the campaign, Encarnacion focused on issues such as affordable housing, youth programming, and support for small businesses—core priorities shaped by her years in public service and local advocacy. Her platform and resume resonated with voters across the district, as did her ability to build coalitions among labor unions, progressive groups, and political clubs.

In addition to support from the Bronx and El Barrio Democratic parties, Encarnacion was endorsed by several sitting City Council members and by the influential Working Families Party. That support helped her outpace challengers like Alayeto, a longtime tenant organizer with deep roots in both boroughs, and López, a former counsel to Assemblymember Robert Rodriguez and an advocate for immigrant rights.

The race was not without controversy. Opponents accused Encarnacion of having the seat “handed” to her due to her ties to Ayala. But her supporters pointed to her qualifications, deep community ties, and record of legislative work as justification for her frontrunner status.

Other candidates in the race included Raymond Santana, who received 11.6% of the vote; Rosa Diaz with 10%; Federico Colon with 8.5%; and Nicholas Reyes with 7%.

Next week the candidate with the fewest votes, likely Reyes, will be eliminated from the race and the voters who ranked him as their first choice will have their votes shifted to the candidate they ranked second. The vote tallies will be updated, and if no candidate has reached a 50% majority the process will continue until a winning candidate is certified.

If Encarnacion’s lead holds after ranked-choice tabulations, she will become the next representative for District 8, continuing a legacy of Latina leadership in a district historically shaped by Puerto Rican and Dominican communities.