Several Bronx candidates secure key endorsements from labor, religion and housing groups in 2025 races

Michael Blake, former Bronx Assembly Member, participates in the 32BJ SEIU screening process for mayoral candidates on March 1, 2025.

As races for mayor and city council heat up ahead of the June Democratic primary, key leaders of religious, labor and housing organizations have begun to announce their endorsements of Bronx candidates.

New Yorkers will cast their votes for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, and all 51 City Council seats in this election cycle—where endorsements can play a crucial role, particularly in primaries, by offering voters a quick guide as to which candidates are worthy of their attention.

Black religious leaders endorse Blake

Mayoral candidate and Bronx native Michael Blake has received several endorsements from leaders of local Baptist, Methodist, African Methodist Episcopal, and Muslim congregations.

Among the Bronx faith leaders backing Blake are Imam Alprentice McCutchen of Masjid Sabur; Rev. Torrence Robinson of Gethsemane Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. Sheldon Williams of Co-op City Baptist Church; and Rev. Heidi Thomas of Crawford United Methodist Church. Leaders from an additional ten congregations across Harlem, Queens, and Brooklyn have also endorsed his campaign.

The announcement made no direct mention of Mayor Eric Adams, who often emphasizes his spirituality—declaring that God called him to lead New York City and recently wearing a shirt reading “In God We Trust.”

Blake, who previously called on Adams to resign following bribery and corruption charges in September 2024—charges that were later dismissed by a federal judge—did not say whether any of the religious leaders supporting him had once backed the current mayor.

“These leaders baptize our children, bury our loved ones, and show up when no one else does,” Blake said in a statement. “They believe in lifting up every New Yorker, especially those left out and left behind — and that’s the kind of mayor I intend to be.”

He described the clergy backing him as “the moral compass of New York.”

The voice of labor unions

The New York City Central Labor Council AFL-CIO (NYCCLC) has endorsed Vanessa Gibson for Borough President, Elsie Encarnación for District 8, Shirley Aldebol for District 13, Pierina Sanchez for District 14 and Justin Sanchez for District 17 for its first round of endorsements.

The NYCCLC represents 1.3 million registered voters from across 300 public and private sector unions, including teachers, truck drivers, operating engineers, nurses, construction workers, electricians, firefighters, retail workers, janitors and more.

Candidates seeking NYCCLC endorsement participate in an interview and training session on local labor issues and complete a detailed questionnaire on their positions.

“[W]e need leaders who will stand with us, fighting for fair wages and benefits, strong labor standards and the right to join a union. These candidates have already proven they are up to the task, and we look forward to working alongside them to build a stronger future for all New Yorkers,” said NYCCLC President Vincent Alvarez in a statement.

In the race for borough president between incumbent Vanessa Gibson and term-limited Council Member Rafael Salamanca, Jr., Gibson was backed by 1199SEIU, the service workers’ union of which her late father was a member.

Union leaders said Gibson represented “a true champion for working families with a deep and unwavering connection to the communities she represents across the Bronx.”

“Alongside our allies, we are committed to building a nation that prioritizes fairness, security, and dignity for all. Vanessa stands on the frontlines of this fight, ensuring that working families have access to strong union jobs that provide stability and opportunity,” said Dell Smitherman, political director for the Downstate New York region of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, in a statement.

Shirley Aldebol, a former executive vice president for 32BJ SEIU representing building service workers, secured the union’s endorsement as she seeks to oust Kristy Marmorato in the November 4 general election. Marmorato was the first Republican elected in the Bronx since 2004.

The housing perspective

The nonprofit housing advocacy group Open New York announced its first round of endorsements on April 7 and said it will spend $500,000 on this year’s key races — more than twice the spending of last election cycle.

Forty-nine candidates applied for the organization’s endorsement, which said in a statement that it is “only endorsing candidates who are both strongly aligned with pro-housing values, and are in races where an endorsement, resources and member mobilization could meaningfully influence the outcome.”

“We received several times more applications than in past years, and our endorsements reflect both the diversity of leadership emerging in this movement and the urgency of the housing crisis,” said Annemarie Gray, executive director of Open New York, in a statement. “We’re proud to support this strong group of candidates — and we’re ready to help them win and deliver a more affordable, inclusive New York City.”

The organization endorsed Sanchez and Aldebol over Fernando Cabrera and Marmorato, respectively, whom the group labeled as “anti-housing” and “NIMBY” (“not in my backyard”).

“We cannot lead with ‘no’ on housing,” said Aldebol in a statement. “We need more truly affordable home options in the East Bronx, so working families can afford to stay here and seniors can age in their communities. Open New York is fighting to unlock more housing options and create a more affordable New York, and I’m thrilled to receive their endorsement.”

Open New York also endorsed incumbent District 18 Council Member and Majority Leader Amanda Farías and Encaración, chief of staff for term-limited member Diana Ayala in the 8th District.

Encarnación said in a statement that she was “proud and grateful” for the group’s support.

“East Harlem and the South Bronx deserve housing equity — not just promises,” she said. “At apartment showings, our housing shortage pits neighbor against neighbor, and the only winners are landlords. Our community needs more affordable options and we must bring down the rents.”

