Bronx Assemblymember Latoya Joyner announces resignation

Assemblymember Joyner, pictured above in 2020 at a press conference with BronxCare staff, announced her resignation on Jan. 4.

Assemblymember Latoya Joyner, who represented the 77th district covering Claremont, Concourse, Mount Eden, Highbridge and Morris Heights, abruptly announced her resignation from office on Thursday. Her resignation is effective as of Jan. 8.

Joyner has served in the State Assembly since 2014 and is chair of the labor committee. She is moving on to a new opportunity outside of public service that has yet to be announced.

During her time in the Assembly, Joyner sponsored bills to establish a maximum allowable temperature inside school buildings; to create a task force to examine affordable housing lotteries; and to prevent rent increases due to improvements made to accommodate disabled tenants, among numerous others. She is an attorney and member of the New York State Bar.

The state Assembly has 150 members and is the lower chamber of state Legislature, with the state senate as the upper. It is responsible for passing laws and setting a state budget. Assembly members serve two-year terms.

Joyner’s office declined media interviews when contacted on Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul has 10 days to schedule a special election to fill Joyner’s seat. The election would occur sometime around late February or early March.

