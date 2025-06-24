Man, 22, fatally shot in the head in early-morning Bronx attack: NYPD

Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, was gunned down at 1836 Cedar Ave., near West Tremont Avenue and the Major Deegan Expressway, in Morris Heights at about 4:33 a.m. on June 24.

Police are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting in the Bronx that left a 22-year-old man dead on Tuesday, June 24.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call at around 4:33 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 1836 Cedar Ave., near West Tremont Avenue and the Major Deegan Expressway in Morris Heights.

Emergency medical personnel rushed the man to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

As of June 22, the 46th Precinct had recorded just two homicides year-to-date, a significant drop from 12 at the same point in 2024. Shootings in the precinct have also declined slightly, from 16 last year to 14 so far in 2025.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (888-57-PISTA for Spanish), visit crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or message @NYPDTips on X. All tips are confidential.