Bronx leaders host men’s health event spotlighting colon and prostate cancer awareness

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and the Morris Heights Health Center partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the American Cancer Society and the #Not62 campaign to hold an informative community event spotlighting colon and prostate cancer awareness on Friday, June 13, at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Bronx Community Service Center, located at 968 Southern Blvd.

The event was put together in recognition of National Cancer Survivor’s Month and Men’s Health Month, as well as Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15. There were panel discussions with Urologist Dr. Pedro Maria and Internist Dr. Darlene Lefrancois of Montefiore Einstein, as well as cancer survivors who discussed their journeys. Dr. Bola Omotosho of Morris Heights Health Center moderated these discussions.

“As we continue our fight to improve health outcomes in the Bronx, it is critical that we have open and honest conversations about the issues that disproportionately impact our communities, especially among the men in our community,” Gibson said. “I am proud to partner with Morris Heights Health Center, the American Cancer Society, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the #Not62 campaign for this important Men’s Health event. Together, we are raising awareness about colon and prostate cancer, sharing life-saving information and empowering our residents to prioritize their health. Prevention and early detection save lives, and this is part of our ongoing commitment to building a healthier Bronx for all.”

“We are proud to partner with Morris Heights Health Center, Borough President Vanessa Gibson and others in this heartfelt tribute to fathers, survivors and all men striving for better health,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in New York President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy said. “We enjoyed seeing so many Bronx residents take advantage of this highly informative afternoon.”