Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield celebrates Black referees, provides support for basketball rules and education training program

Gerald Thomas officiates New York PSAL basketball playoff game between Leaders in Our Neighborhood (LiON) Charter School and Harlem Village Academy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Hyde Leadership Charter School gym in the Bronx. Thomas is a successful graduate of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) industry-leading training program, sponsored in part by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Enrollment information for IAABO training is currently available at https://iaabou.org/.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which serves New Yorkers, marked Black History Month by celebrating the trailblazing Black referees in the NBA while also promoting the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) to help shape the future of basketball officiating.

Black referees were recognized by Anthem for breaking barriers and contributing to basketball’s rich history. Among those highlighted by Anthem were Lee Jones, Violet Palmer, Tony Brothers, Hugh Evans, Simone Jelks, Marc Davis and Danielle Scott.

Jones officiated 1,749 regular-season games and 71 playoff games across 25 seasons as an NBA referee. In 1997, Palmer made history by becoming the first African American woman to referee in the NBA. Brothers officiated over 1,800 regular-season games and 200 playoff games across 30 years in the NBA, including 17 NBA Finals.

Evans worked almost 2,000 regular-season games and 35 NBA Finals across his career in the league, from 1972-2001. Jelks, who played college basketball at the University of Southern California, would go on to officiate at the college level before becoming a full-time NBA referee in 2020. Davis, a graduate from Howard University, has is a prominent NBA referee who has earned a reputation for his strong professionalism and contributions to the game. After officiating in college basketball and the NBA G League, Scott was promoted to a full-time NBA official in 2021.

Anthem is supporting the training program from the IAABO, an organization that has been the leader in education and training on the rules of basketball since 1921. This program equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively officiate at any and all levels of the sport of basketball, from youth leagues to the NBA.

Providing support for and setting a spotlight on the IAABO is in line with Anthem’s commitment to supporting communities across New York City. Through this, they are helping to foster career development and personal growth in sports. Anthem’s support for this initiative helps provide paths to success for people who may otherwise not have access to the opportunities offered there.

“Anthem is proud to honor the contributions of Black referees who have elevated the game of basketball and inspired countless individuals to pursue careers in officiating,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy said in a statement. “Our support for IAABO’s certification program reflects our belief that professional development opportunities are a key aspect of community support. Together, we celebrate the legacy of these trailblazers while paving the way for many New Yorkers for a future in basketball officiating.”

The IAABO program provides comprehensive training on the rules, regulations and game management for basketball officials. Participants also benefit from hands-on experience through mentorship and officiating assignments. Career-building opportunities are provided through the program to officiate at youth, high school, college and professional levels.

“Basketball officiating is more than a job—it’s an opportunity to lead, inspire and be part of something bigger. It’s quite literally life-changing for many,” IAABO Board 42 President Bernard Bowen Sr said. “With Anthem’s support, we are able to expand our reach and make this career path accessible to more individuals who are truly passionate about the game.”

Those interested in earning certification from the IAABO to become a basketball referee can learn more at iaabo.org.