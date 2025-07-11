BP Gibson and NYC Department of Veterans’ Services open Veterans Resource Center at Bronx Borough Hall

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services celebrated the opening of the Veterans Resource Center at Bronx Borough Hall on Tuesday, July 8.

Located in Room 123 of Bronx Borough Hall, the Veterans Resource Center will provide critical support to veterans and service members in the Bronx, as well as their families. The center will be open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the wide array of services that the center can provide in-person access is VA benefits enrollment, housing assistance, mental health services, job training and more.

Gibson was joined at the celebration by New York City Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon, New York State Assembly Member Landon Dais and members of the Borough President’s Veterans Advisory Council.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and this announcement reflects our shared commitment and dedication to ensuring the brave men and women who served receive the care, support and recognition they rightfully deserve,” Gibson said. “I want to thank Commissioner Hendon and the NYC Department of Veterans’ Services for partnering with us on this important effort to ensure our veterans always have a space to call home here at Bronx Borough Hall.”

Those interested in learning more about the Veterans Resource Center can call the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services at 212-416-5250, email them at connect@veterans.nyc.gov. or make an appointment at nyc.gov/vetconnect.

“Establishing a Veteran Resource Center at Bronx Borough Hall is the result of meaningful partnership and shared purpose. We’re proud to work alongside Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and her team to bring VA-accredited support directly into the heart of the borough,” Hendon said. “The Bronx is home to a proud and resilient veteran community—and together, we’re ensuring they receive the care, respect and access they’ve earned, in the very borough where they reside.”