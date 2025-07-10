Photos: Local organizations partner to hold free grocery giveaway

Several Bronx organizations partnered to put together and host a free grocery giveaway for local residents Wednesday, June 18, at the Boricua College Plaza.

Attendees were able to get free fresh produce, pet food, arts and crafts for kids and local resources.

Among the organizations that helped put the event together were Bronx Community Solutions, Community Justice Connect, Project Reset, PAWS NY, Callen-Lorde, Boricua College, Drive Change NYC, RISE, Hot Bread Kitchen, Tacos El Pachi and more.

Community Justice Connect Manager James Coger spoke about the importance of the event, particularly for low-income residents. He also invited attendees to come to the Community Justice Connect office if they are in need of legal assistance.