Photos: Local organizations partner to hold free grocery giveaway
Community Justice Connect Manager James Coger (fourth from left) with volunteers and interns.
Photo by Jewel Webber
Several Bronx organizations partnered to put together and host a free grocery giveaway for local residents Wednesday, June 18, at the Boricua College Plaza.
Attendees waiting in line to receive tickets for groceries, meals from a food truck, dog food and/or cat food. Photo by Jewel Webber
Bagged fresh groceries were given away. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees signed in at the tables in front of the Community Justice Connect Bronx office to choose which tickets they wanted. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees were able to get free fresh produce, pet food, arts and crafts for kids and local resources.
The El Pachi food truck provided food to attendees. Photo by Jewel Webber
Members of Community Justice Connect, Bronx Community Solutions and Project Reset at their tables. Photo by Jewel Webber
Among the organizations that helped put the event together were
Bronx Community Solutions, Community Justice Connect, Project Reset, PAWS NY, Callen-Lorde, Boricua College, Drive Change NYC, RISE, Hot Bread Kitchen, Tacos El Pachi and more.
Community Justice Connect volunteers and interns distributing fresh produce to attendees of the grocery giveaway. Photo by Jewel Webber
Attendees choosing tickets. Photo by Jewel Webber
Community Justice Connect Manager James Coger spoke about the importance of the event, particularly for low-income residents. He also invited attendees to come to the Community Justice Connect office if they are in need of legal assistance.