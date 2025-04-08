Community

Bronx job seekers sharpen cover letters, prep for interviews at Community Justice Connect workshop

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
Rachelle Brown giving attendees inputs on cover letters, references and more.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Community Justice Connect (formerly Legal Hand), a neighborhood-based organization that trains volunteers to offer free legal information, resources, and referrals for individuals facing civil legal challenges, held its third resume workshop on Wednesday, April 2, at its Bronx location at 3213A Third Ave.

Photo by Jewel Webber

This session focused on crafting effective cover letters and assembling strong references. Attendees also participated in mock interviews to build their confidence and sharpen their job-search skills. As with previous sessions, the workshop was led by Rachelle Brown.

Rachelle Brown led the resume workshop session. Photo by Jewel Webber

Attendees received valuable feedback on their cover letters, as well as guidance on listing appropriate references—including the importance of choosing valid contacts and notifying them in advance.

 

College students at the session who were seeking employment and needed references received suggestions for potential contacts, such as guidance counselors, teachers, mentors, and others who know them well.

Attendees also asked questions and provided input. Photo by Jewel Webber

