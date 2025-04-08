Bronx job seekers sharpen cover letters, prep for interviews at Community Justice Connect workshop

Community Justice Connect (formerly Legal Hand), a neighborhood-based organization that trains volunteers to offer free legal information, resources, and referrals for individuals facing civil legal challenges, held its third resume workshop on Wednesday, April 2, at its Bronx location at 3213A Third Ave.

This session focused on crafting effective cover letters and assembling strong references. Attendees also participated in mock interviews to build their confidence and sharpen their job-search skills. As with previous sessions, the workshop was led by Rachelle Brown.

Attendees received valuable feedback on their cover letters, as well as guidance on listing appropriate references—including the importance of choosing valid contacts and notifying them in advance.

College students at the session who were seeking employment and needed references received suggestions for potential contacts, such as guidance counselors, teachers, mentors, and others who know them well.