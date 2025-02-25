Bronx workshop provides legal guidance on criminal record repair and employment rights

Community Service Society of New York Staff Attorney Nia Itoh speaks to attendees of the record repair workshop.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx-based Community Justice Connect, which trains volunteers to provide free legal information, resources and referrals, hosted a criminal record repair workshop on Sunday, Jan. 12. The event was held in partnership with the Next Door Project of the Community Service Society of New York (CSS), an organization dedicated to promoting economic opportunity and advocating for a more equitable city and state.

CSS Staff Attorney Nia Itoh attended the workshop to assist participants with employment, housing, licensing and other legal concerns. She also discussed the Clean Slate Act, which seals conviction records after a designated period, ensuring attendees fully understood its provisions and impact.

Additionally, Itoh discussed the Fair Chance Act, which prohibits most employers in New York City from inquiring about a candidate’s criminal history or conducting background checks before extending a job offer.

Attendees had the opportunity to ask Itoh questions about the topics discussed and share their own experiences in greater detail.

Workshop participants also learned about the support available through CSS’s Next Door Project, which provides legal assistance to low-income New Yorkers in obtaining and understanding their criminal records. CSS attorneys and legal workers help individuals navigate the process, offering guidance and resources to address their legal concerns.