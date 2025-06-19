Council Member Dinowitz funds new tech for Bronx middle school

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz presented a $100,000 check to the Bronx Dance Academy School to go towards academic technology upgrades on Friday, June 13.

The $100,000 will help cover the cost for brand new tablets and computers at the school, located at 3617 Bainbridge Ave., to further enhance student learning, engagement and access to the arts.

“As a teacher and longtime advocate for arts education, it brings me so much pride to support Bronx Dance Academy with this investment,” Council Member Dinowitz said. “These technology upgrades will help bridge the digital divide, enhance classroom learning and allow

students to explore their creativity in new ways. I’m grateful to Bronx Dance Academy School leadership, staff and our partners at Community Board 7 for championing our students.”

“We applaud Council Member Dinowitz for this investment that strengthens classroom learning and fosters creative expression that reflects the best of our borough,” Bronx Community Board 7 District Manager Karla Cabrera Carrera said. “Bronx Dance Academy plays a key role in shaping confident, creative students, and we’re proud to stand with the Council Member in championing their future.”

Dinowitz presented the check ahead of the school’s June Show at Walton High School, located at 2780 Reservoir Ave. During the Bronx Dance Academy School’s June Show, family and community members gather to watch and celebrate the school’s talented dancers and performers. This year’s show was inspired by Disney stories, with the students highlighting their creativity, spirit and dedication in their performances.

“This is an exciting moment for our school community,” Bronx Dance Academy School Principal Sandra Sanchez said. “We are so grateful to Council Member Dinowitz for this investment in our school community. With these new resources, we’ll be able to ensure our school remains a place where the arts and academics flourish side-by-side.”

“Investments like these reflect what is possible when city leadership, school staff and families work together for the good of our children,” Superintendent Roberto Hernandez said. “This funding will make a real, lasting impact for our students, and I thank Council Member Dinowitz for always showing up for our schools and students in Community School District 10.”