Bronx residents learn about city job opportunities at Community Justice Connect and DCAS event

(Front row, from left to right) Community Justice Connect Volunteer Sondra Lee, DCAS College Aide Janaya Goode and Community Justice Connect Program Associate Andrianelys Parra. (Back row) Community Justice Connect interns and community members with Community Justice Connect Manager James Coger (third from left) and DCAS Citywide Inclusive Recruitment Specialist Christine Emmanuel (right)

Community Justice Connect, a Bronx-based nonprofit that helps individuals build stable futures through career development and support, partnered with the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) on Wednesday, June 4, to host an informational session for those interested in civil service careers. The event was held at Community Justice Connect’s Bronx office, located at 3213A Third Ave.

Titled “NYC Government Civil Service 101 Information Session with DCAS,” the workshop aimed to guide attendees interested in careers in law enforcement, information technology, education, and social services. The session also provided insight into the advantages of civil service employment, including job stability, competitive benefits, and long-term career growth within city government.

Speakers at the event included Christine Emmanuel, Citywide Inclusive Recruitment Specialist at DCAS, and Janaya Goode, a DCAS College Aide. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with the presenters—asking questions, offering feedback, and sharing their own experiences and career aspirations.

A key topic highlighted during the informational session was the comprehensive benefits available to New York City employees. These include a pension, paid holidays, health and wellness programs, vacation time, retirement and college savings plans, student loan forgiveness, and numerous opportunities for career advancement and professional development.

The session also outlined the six steps of the civil service examination process: learning about upcoming exams, submitting an application, taking the exam, receiving results, being called for an interview, and ultimately receiving a job offer.

The workshop also addressed application fee waivers, which allow eligible individuals to apply for civil service exams without paying the required fee. These waivers are available to U.S. military veterans, their spouses or domestic partners, individuals experiencing financial hardship, and certain Municipal Credit Union account holders. Attendees were encouraged to visit nyc.gov/dcas for more information.

Additionally, Goode and Emmanuel discussed the Fair Chance Act (Local Law 63), which prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s arrest or conviction history until after a conditional job offer has been made, helping to ensure a fairer hiring process for all candidates.

Goode and Emmanuel also clarified the legal distinction between a conviction and a crime. They emphasized that an arrest alone does not constitute a conviction. A conviction occurs when a defendant is formally found guilty during court proceedings. Under New York Penal Law, crimes are categorized as either felonies or misdemeanors, depending on their severity.

Those on hand were also provided with contact information to stay connected through websites, newsletters and social media spaces.