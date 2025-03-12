Community Justice Connect hosts second resume workshop in series of career-focused sessions

Rachelle Brown answered questions from attendees about resume writing and provided tips on crafting standout resumes, cover letters and more.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Community Justice Connect (formerly Legal Hand), a neighborhood-based network that trains volunteers to provide free legal information, resources, and referrals for those facing civil legal challenges, hosted its second resume workshop on Wednesday, March 5, at 3213A Third Ave. The event was part of a series of career-focused sessions aimed at empowering job seekers.

Titled “Resume Series Part 2: Stand Out and Get Noticed – Crafting Resumes, Cover Letters, and References,” the workshop provided attendees with strategies to create resumes that capture employers’ attention. Rachelle Brown led the session, just as she did for the first installment of the series, guiding community members, interns, and volunteers through the essentials of crafting compelling job applications.

One of the key topics discussed in the workshop, “A Targeted Resume,” focused on tailoring resumes to specific job roles. Brown provided attendees with practical examples, demonstrating when and how to create a targeted resume. She emphasized the importance of incorporating keywords from the job description into both the resume and cover letter to increase visibility and improve hiring prospects.

Other topics Brown went over included utilizing clean fonts, maintaining font sizes of 10-12 points, making sure relevant information is included in the resume and more.

Those in attendance also had the opportunity to ask questions and share their own inputs.

The third meeting of this workshop series, “Mock Interview Sessions to Perfect Your Elevator Pitch,” will cover mastering interviews and portfolios. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 2.